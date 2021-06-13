Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Redemption season’, ‘Give him another go’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to recent update on 24-y/o

Spanish side Almeria reportedly won’t take up their option to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho on a permanent deal according to Radio Marca Almeria. 

Carvalho spent the 2020/21 season out on loan with the Spanish outfit, and went on to make 36 appearances in all competitions for them this season.

Almeria held the option to make his loan move a permanent one this summer, but after they fell short in their bid to win promotion into the Spanish top flight, it seems as though they’re not looking to exercise that option.

Therefore, that means that Carvalho will return to The City Ground in the near future, and it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the 24-year-old with Nottingham Forest.

The Reds finished 17th in the Championship in the 2020/21 season, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side challenge for a long-awaited return to the top flight at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to react to this recent update on Carvalho’s short-term future.

