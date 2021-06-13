‘Redemption season’, ‘Give him another go’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to recent update on 24-y/o

Spanish side Almeria reportedly won’t take up their option to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho on a permanent deal according to Radio Marca Almeria.

Carvalho spent the 2020/21 season out on loan with the Spanish outfit, and went on to make 36 appearances in all competitions for them this season.

Almeria held the option to make his loan move a permanent one this summer, but after they fell short in their bid to win promotion into the Spanish top flight, it seems as though they’re not looking to exercise that option.

Therefore, that means that Carvalho will return to The City Ground in the near future, and it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the 24-year-old with Nottingham Forest.

The Reds finished 17th in the Championship in the 2020/21 season, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side challenge for a long-awaited return to the top flight at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to react to this recent update on Carvalho’s short-term future.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I think that unless we do get a good offer for him that we should give him another go here, just my opinion — Mike…nffc (@nffcalways1) June 12, 2021

Cut loses and get rid. Same with Lyle, jenkinson, bong. Let’s start a fresh with anyone at the club genuinely competing for a place. Players seeing our contract without prospect of playing are damaging to squad. — Andy (@gsyandy) June 12, 2021

Really think Hughton could be the one to get the best out of him 🙏 — Gary (@RedDogGary) June 12, 2021

Let’s gooo, Joao redemption season — Oliver (@OlliePitt87) June 12, 2021

He’s our player…we’re not going to be able to sell him. Personally I’d like to see him given a chance as part of the squad. — David Jones (@DavidJo25197677) June 12, 2021