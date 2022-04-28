Reda Khadra update emerges ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ showdown with Bournemouth

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Reda Khadra is not set to feature in either of the club’s two remaining league fixtures due to a calf injury.

The German has returned to his parent-club Brighton & Hove Albion to undergo a scan on this particular issue which has forced him to miss five league games.

Signed on a season-long loan deal from the Seagulls last year, Khadra has managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the Championship this season.

During the 27 games that he has participated in at this level, the 20-year-old has scored four goals for Rovers whilst he has also chipped in with three assists.

Blackburn managed to secure a crucial victory in the absence of Khadra earlier this week as they proved to be too strong for Preston North End at Deepdale.

Goals from Sam Gallagher, John Buckley, Darragh Lenihan and Lewis Travis sealed all three points for Mowbray’s side.

Now within striking distance of Sheffield United in the league standings, Blackburn will be looking to stay in contention for a place in the play-offs this weekend by picking up a positive result in their meeting with AFC Bournemouth.

Ahead of this game, Mowbray has shared an update on Khadra.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Blackburn’s official Twitter account) about Khadra, the Rovers boss said: “Reda’s in Brighton, I think we should forget about Reda Khadra for the next couple of games.

Blackburn quiz: Do you know the middle name of these 15 Rovers stars?

1 of 15 What is Joe Rothwell's middle name? Lee Scott Steven Matthew

“If the season’s prolonged then maybe he might have a chance on the back of that.”

🗣️ TM: "Reda's in Brighton, I think we should forget about Reda Khadra for the next couple of games. If the season's prolonged then maybe he might have a chance on the back of that."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fycBVKJ8CJ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 28, 2022

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a blow for Blackburn as they would have been hoping to call upon Khadra’s services for their clashes with Bournemouth and Birmingham City.

However, unless Rovers are able to claim the final play-off spot ahead of the Blades and Middlesbrough, the attacker will not feature for them again as his current loan deal is set to expire next month.

Mowbray will be hoping that the likes of Buckley and Ben Brereton Diaz will be firing on all cylinders this weekend.

Buckley provided his ninth direct goal contribution of the campaign against Preston on Monday while Brereton Diaz has managed to find the back of the net on 21 occasions in 35 Championship appearances.