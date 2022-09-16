Reda Khadra starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face PNE on Saturday

Sheffield United are on top of the world right now – or at least the top of the Championship table – and having lost only once so far this season, they’ll fancy their chances of another three points against Preston North End this weekend.

They’ve taken on all comers so far and have seen them all off, with the exception of newly-relegated Watford.

That’s included superb wins over Blackburn, Sunderland and Reading, who are all currently fighting for a top six spot.

The Blades then look stronger than ever but come up against a Preston team this Saturday who have been outstanding at the back.

They’ve broken records and claimed an impressive seven clean sheets from their opening games, completely shutting out most teams they played.

The goals have started to creep in against the Lilywhites though and United will fancy pouring some more misery over the PNE party.

Here then, is how they could line-up for the fixture.

It should largely be the same team for Sheffield United that stole a 1-0 win over Swansea in midweek.

They still have plenty of players out on the sidelines but in terms of the starting eleven that featured in midweek, they didn’t suffer any new knocks luckily.

They’re still short at the back though and it means an unchanged back three is likely.

That’s okay though, because Chris Basham was excellent against the Swans and was solid at the back, as his side kept a clean sheet.

Wes Foderingham too is likely to retain his starting berth here.

Further forward and Sander Berge was his usual self, full of drive and vision in helping to dictate the play.

He created two chances over the course of the match, more than any other player on the field, and is a guaranteed starter when fit.

Oliver Norwood has been as reliable as ever alongside him so retains his spot and Tommy Doyle is equally as good.

On the flanks, we might see the first change – not that George Baldock was bad in any way but with the player having only featured in midweek, and with Reda Khadra coming off the bench to score, it might be worth giving him a rest.

The same could be said for Oli McBurnie in attack, who was solid but might want a rest too.

That would allow Rhian Brewster to come into the fold, fresh off his assist in midweek, and partner Iliman Ndiaye, who has been one of their standout performers of the season so far.