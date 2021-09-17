Reda Khadra starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Barnsley on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers have made an impressive start to this Championship season and a comfortable 2-0 win over Hull City in midweek continued their positive momentum at Ewood Park.

They travel to Oakwell to face 17th placed Barnsley on Saturday, where a win would give them a great chance of breaking into the top six.

The Tykes were a little fortunate to take a point at Stoke City in midweek with Bradley Collins having a stormer between the sticks and Markus Schopp’s men cannot rely on Cauley Woodrow to score long range free kicks every match to dig them out of trouble.

We are predicting Tony Mowbray will make only one alteration from the team that beat the Tigers…

Leighton Clarkson comes out as the one change with Reda Khadra, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, replacing him for his first start. Joe Rothwell would drop back into the double pivot alongside Lewis Travis with John Buckley moving into the number ten role.

The three main attackers in Khadra, Brereton Diaz and Dolan are very interchangeable with the Chilean happy to drift out wide and the latter loving to make late runs into the box. Rovers will be a handful for Barnsley at the weekend, with the hosts in pursuit of just their second win of the season.

