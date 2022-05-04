Reda Khadra shares message with Blackburn Rovers supporters ahead of his departure

Reda Khadra has taken to Instagram to share a message with Blackburn Rovers’ fans ahead of his imminent departure from Ewood Park.

The German’s loan spell with the club is set to officially reach a conclusion on May 31st.

However, Khadra has already played his final game for Blackburn as he is currently sidelined with a calf injury that he sustained during the club’s clash with Reading in March.

In the absence of the 20-year-old, Rovers were eliminated from play-off contention last weekend as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of AFC Bournemouth.

A brace from Philip Billing and a strike from Dominic Solanke sealed all three points for the Cherries in this particular clash.

In what is expected to be Tony Mowbray’s final game in charge of the club, Blackburn will be hoping to end the 2021/22 campaign on a positive note by securing victory in their meeting with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Ahead of this fixture, Khadra has taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on his temporary stint with the club.

The attacker posted: “Dear Rovers, my loan is coming to an end.

“I am happy to have made the right decision on my loan, going to such a great & historic club where I was welcomed from day one and able to grow.

“Thank you to the whole team, my teammates, the gaffer and the whole coaching team that I was allowed to grow with you.

“And of course special thanks to all Rovers fans.

“You have treated me well.

“Seen you soon and I wish you all the best for the future.

“Thank you for all Rovers.”

The Verdict

It was always going to be interesting to see how Khadra would fare in the Championship after joining Blackburn on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last year.

During his time at Ewood Park, the attacker produced some promising displays for the club as he was deployed in a number of different positions by Mowbray.

As well as scoring four goals in the second-tier, Khadra also chipped in with three assists in 27 appearances as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.61 at this level.

Khadra will now be looking to force his way into Graham Potter’s plans at Brighton for the 2022/23 campaign by proving his worth in pre-season.