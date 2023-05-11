Brighton loanee Reda Khadra has thanked Birmingham City fans and wished the club "all the best for the future".

The 21-year-old has revealed his honour at representing a "great club" with "such loyal supporters".

Reda Khadra says goodbye to Birmingham City fans

Khadra is one of five players set to leave Birmingham to return to their parent club now their loan deals have run their course.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues are able to tempt any of those back over the summer but it seems the attacker is not expecting to be back at St Andrew's next season judging by his message to supporters.

The German U21 international took to Twitter to bid farewell to Birmingham's "loyal" fans - thanking them for everything and wishing them the best of luck in the future.

Does Reda Khadra have a future at Brighton?

After a disappointing first half of the season on loan at Sheffield United, starting just four times before he was recalled in January, Khadra's time at Birmingham may well have impressed Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi.

It remains to be seen whether the Brighton boss will look to run the rule over the attacker this summer but at 21, he certainly looks like a player with a bright future.

There would be no shortage of Championship clubs keen if he was made available for another loan this summer while there was also interest from the Bundesliga in January.

He's set to enter the final year of his contract the AMEX, however, which means it could be the right time for Brighton to cash in if they don't think he's got a long-term future at the club.

The quality he showed at Birmingham, where he added three goals and two assists while often proving their brightest attacking spark, and during his prior spell at Blackburn Rovers means that there should be EFL interest in a permanent deal as well.

Whether the Blues would be able to afford such a deal or be able to persuade him to rejoin the club remains to be seen but it could be something to keep an eye on this summer - particularly if the takeover goes through.