Reda Khadra from Brighton to Sheffield United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Reda Khadra has been linked with a permanent exit from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, the 21-year old has caught the attention of Sheffield United, Anderlecfht and Sunderland.

The winger spent the previous campaign on loan with Blackburn Rovers, where he featured 27 times in the Championship as Tony Mowbray’s side secured an 8th place finish.

But now the Blades are chasing the signature of the forward, with a view to a permanent signing this transfer window.

Here we weigh up what a move to Sheffield United may look like for the Seagulls player.

Is it a good potential move?

United are in need of reinforcements up front given the departure of Morgan Gibbs-White this summer.

The Wolves player was crucial to Paul Heckingbottom’s side last season, but has returned to his parent club following the conclusion of his loan deal.

Khadra performed well last season for Blackburn and is experienced at competing at the top end of the second division.

While the Brighton winger didn’t quite showcase the same level of talent as Gibbs-White, he is also still only 21 and has the potential to continue developing into a really impressive player.

If the finances of the deal can be kept relatively low then this would be an excellent addition to the Blades’ first team squad.

Would he start?

If no other forward signings arrive before the transfer window closes then it is likely that Khadra could become a regular starter in Heckingbottom’s side.

The winger only started 18 times for Blackburn last season but showed his worth whenever he was given an opportunity in the side.

However, it is possible that United will look to sign other forward players so Khadra could become more of a squad player option in the team if that transpires.

But the potential is certainly there for him to improve and earn his role as an important member of the side.

What does he offer?

Khadra offers versatility to his game that could be quite important for Heckingbottom.

The 21-year old can play in a more advanced role as a winger, but can only fill in as a wing-back, which he did for Mowbray last season at Rovers.

Having that as an option in the team could be quite useful, especially given how injuries struck the Blades last season.

He is also sharp on the ball, always looks to beat his man and can offer a threat in front of goal.