Queens Park Rangers will be extremely lucky if they avoid relegation at the end of the season, according to the view of Adrian Clarke who spoke on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

Currently sitting one point above Reading, they are only 20th at this stage because Cardiff City have played one game fewer and the Royals received a six-point deduction earlier this month.

Tomorrow's clash against Norwich City could be a crucial one for them considering they face league leaders Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Gareth Ainsworth hoping to secure the number of points needed to keep his team in the Championship.

Winning just one game under their current boss though, they won't be hugely confident going into the final four matches of the campaign and will need to turn things around very quickly if they don't want to rely on other results going in their favour.

Their latest result won't have done anything to boost their confidence, suffering a heavy 3-0 home defeat against Coventry City at the weekend despite securing a morale-boosting 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

For a team who were sitting at the top of the table earlier in the season, their decline has been shocking and they will need to improve defensively to give themselves the best chance of survival.

Unsurprisingly, Clarke was scathing of QPR and identified their poor start to games as a key reason for their downfall.

He said [22:33]: "If Queens Park Rangers do survive relegation, they’ll have been lucky to survive relegation, it’s been a horrendous run, zero new manager bounce.

"Just lots of red flags really. The way they start matches for starters, I think they’ve conceded inside the opening 10 minutes in five of their last six matches.

"Talk about getting off on the wrong foot!"

Is Adrian Clarke right?

They are very lucky to be above the drop zone at this stage - but they need to start getting points on the board now because they could easily fall into the bottom three if they aren't careful.

The one positive for them is the fact quite a few teams are involved in the relegation scrap at this stage, not just the Royals and the Bluebirds but also Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

QPR do have a hard set of games coming up though, as they face Norwich, the Clarets, Stoke City away from home and Nigel Pearson's Bristol City who have been in good form for a decent chunk of 2023.

Reading's points deduction has worked in their favour up to this point - but they need to start making their own luck now.

A victory may be needed to boost their confidence because a draw against West Brom seemingly wasn't enough to help them turn things around.