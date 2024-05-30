Red Bull have agreed to purchase a minority stake in Leeds United despite their failure to gain promotion to the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, the energy drinks company has joined the ownership group alongside 49ers Enterprises.

Red Bull already own a majority share in a number of clubs across world football, including in Leipzig, Salzburg and New York.

The company is also set to become the newest sponsor of the club’s kits from next season.

However, it has not yet been revealed what the size of their stake in the Yorkshire outfit will be once the deal is officially finalised.

Leeds United’s Red Bull agreement

49ers Enterprises took full control of Leeds last summer following an agreement to purchase Andrea Radrizzani’s remaining shares.

The American investors have since agreed to a number of deals from big-name outside investors to join their ownership group, with the latest being Hollywood actor Will Ferrell.

But this latest deal represents a big change for Leeds behind the scenes, with the Red Bull company landing an English club to add to their stable.

It is understood that talks had been ongoing between both parties for quite some time, and an agreement has finally been reached.

A minority stake and a sponsorship deal will help ease the financial burden at Leeds, with this resulting in more revenue being generated.

It has been claimed that the Whites owe up to £190 million in outgoing transfer fees, which this could help alleviate.

The deal will go through soon despite the club’s failure to gain promotion, with Daniel Farke’s side having lost their play-off final against Southampton last weekend.

However, despite purchasing a minority stake, it is believed that the company will not gain a seat on the board.

There will also be no changes to the club’s name, stadium or the shirt colours as a result of the deal.

Leeds United’s promotion disappointment

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87

Leeds were aiming to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt last season, but narrowly missed out with a play-off final defeat.

Farke guided the team to a third place finish, earning 90 points on the way.

However, despite the impressive points haul, they missed out on a top two spot by six points.

A poor run of form in the final weeks of the campaign saw them fall behind rivals Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who secured first and second.

Southampton will join those two clubs now in preparing for life in the top flight after their win last Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

A huge development behind the scenes at Leeds

Leeds are now a part of a multi-club model, joining a group that has teams all over the world.

While Red Bull won’t have as much say over the day-to-day running at Elland Road compared to their other clubs, they could still find mutually beneficial agreements with those sides to work together, which could include player trades.

Red Bull will also be able to lend their expertise, having gained a lot of experience in building impressive football clubs.

This fresh investment is also a positive sign for Leeds’ financial situation, especially as the shirt sponsorship deal is reportedly significantly more lucrative than their current agreement with BOXT.