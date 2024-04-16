Huddersfield Town are one of the teams who are still at risk of being relegated from the Championship down to League One, and with that, some of their starring players this season are already being heavily targeted ahead of the summer window.

One player however who has played a bit-part role, yet is still being tracked by many, is Brahima Diarra, who is out of contract in the summer.

The 20-year-old Malian youth international is considered by the Terriers as a prospect for the future, but as of writing, the midfielder could be departing on a free.

There is plenty of registered interest too, with clubs in England, Belgium and even Portugal circling for the young man.

Leicester, Hull and West Brom joined by European clubs in race for Brahima Diarra

Three clubs currently in the Championship are wanting to sign the midfielder, with those being Leicester City, Hull City and West Bromwich Albion, as per a report from Belgian publication Sudinfo.

Interest is not just limited to the UK though, with unnamed Belgian clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Diarra, as well as Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

French Ligue 1 outfits are also said to be watching, whilst Portuguese trio Portimonense, Vitoria de Guimares and Famalicao are interested parties of Diarra too.

Despite appearing as an apparent bargain for the sides with an expiring contract at his current club, any English side who successfully signs Diarra will have to pay a compensation fee for him, due to the player being under 23 years of age upon expiry of his contract.

All three clubs will be able to offer different projects to the Malian, but perhaps the most intriguing will be Leicester City's, despite the other interested parties also in the promotion race via the playoffs.

The Foxes are serious contenders for automatic promotion to the Premier League and, with one game in hand, look assured of beating the chasing Leeds and Southampton for the automatic spots.

With that promotion, however, departures may be expected. In recent weeks, there has been concrete interest from at home, and abroad, for starring midfielders Wilfried Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Therefore, if Leicester are serious about their interest in Diarra, they would be very sensible to follow through and sign the man who could be considered a replacement for either of the two, or maybe one for the future.

Brahima Diarra's Huddersfield Town situation

The Malian joined Huddersfield back in 2019, originally linking up with Towns' under-17 side from French youth side AC Boulogne-Billancourt Youth.

He would progress quickly through the Terriers' unique youth system, making his first leap up to the U19 team after one year, and then to Huddersfield Town B the year after that.

In January 2022, Diarra was sent on his first loan spell in England, joining Harrogate Town on loan. At the Yorkshire side, he would make 13 appearances across all competitions, assisting his teammates twice and even grabbing a goal of his own.

Since returning to Huddersfield in the summer of 2022, the midfielder has been in and around the first team squad.

Last season he made 21 appearances for the former Premier League side, and has upped those numbers this season, by featuring in 23 so far. However, since late February, he has not featured in the starting XI and has to frustratingly sit on the bench, not gaining any minutes.

Brahima Diarra's performance this season for Huddersfield Town

The Malian has played his part in Huddersfield's struggling team this season, and has been somewhat disappointing form his attacking midfield position, failing to register his first goal for the club, despite featuring in the team for the past two seasons and only supplying two assists to his fellow teammates.

Brahima Diarra's Huddersfield Town Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 21 Average Minutes Per Game 32 Goals 0 Expected Goals 0.67 Shots Per Game 0.4 Assists 2 Expected Assists 0.26 Key Passes Per Game 0.4 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.0 Total Duels Won Per Game 3.0 Stats Correct As Of April 16, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

However, despite these on-paper stats making for very disappointing reading, more in-depth stats do begin to paint a better picture for the Malian.

According to FotMob, he has a high 81% percentile ranking for defensive actions when compared to other attacking midfielders, as well as a 69% ranking for aerial duels won.

His dribble success rate of 55% and crossing accuracy of 37% rank him highly above other attacking midfielders too, and certainly do paint him as a suitable, yet nuturable replacement for Dewsbury-Hall at Leicester, as both are the box-to-box creative type of midfielder.

With the season now winding-down to it's last few gameweeks then, and with the potential of a move on the horizon, Diarra will do well to contribute as much to help his current club avoid relegation, but if he fails to aid the side in their battle against the drop, his in-depth stats, age, and experience of the EFL could make him a savvy piece of transfer business for Leicester, or the two other interested parties from England.