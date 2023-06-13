This article is part of Football League Woa "rld’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City have been linked with £4m-rated Blackpool forward Jerry Yates.

Football Insider has reported that the Foxes are planning a move for the in-demand 26-year-old, who could be on the move after the Seasiders' relegation to League One.

It is said that Blackpool have already rejected a £2.5 million offer for Yates but it remains to be seen whether they can hold off Leicester's advances as the Championship new boys view him as someone that can help them win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Would Jerry Yates be a good signing for Leicester City?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts on whether it would be a good move for the Foxes...

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

It wouldn't have been the first name I thought of when thinking about a striker for Leicester this summer, but it could make sense.

Yates proved himself a decent scorer at Championship level in a struggling side last year and certainly deserves to keep playing his football in the second tier.

The challenge for him, if he signed for Leicester, would be to try and bring his 14 goal tally up to that 20 goal mark and really try to push the Foxes towards promotion.

With the club not having a manager at present, it's hard to discuss how he'd fit in tactically just now, but on the surface of it, this could be a good deal for Leicester to wrap up if they can.

Ned Holmes

Leicester City are looking to freshen up their forward line with uncertainty surrounding both Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, and Jerry Yates represents a very interesting option.

I'll hold my hands up and say he's not a forward I thought they'd turn to but there's certainly a lot to like about him and given the quality of service he's likely to get in the Foxes side could see him score lots of goals next term.

Yates is versatile enough to play as a wide forward as well as up top, offers plenty of work rate out of possession, and links up well with teammates in the final but it's likely the goal threat he offers that has appealed most to Leicester.

The 26-year-old's movement makes him a real nuisance for opposition defenders, helping him to score 23 goals over the past two Championship seasons for a Blackpool side that struggled for long periods and bag 23 in the 2021/22 campaign when they were a League One side.

With parachute payments and the player sales that are expected, this would be a shrewd pick up for Leicester and one that should hardly dent their transfer war chest.

Justin Peach

Jerry Yates is coming off the back of an impressive season in the Championship, scoring 14 in 41 games for a struggling side.

However, it’s a surprise to see Yates linked with Leicester considering the expectation of the side coming down from the Premier League. They will need to bring a forward with a proven track record at Championship level and although Yates managed an impressive number of goals last season, it’s only his second season in the second tier as a first-team regular.

Not only that, but Yates scored just one in 20 in the middle third of the season during Blackpool’s winless run. There’s no doubting Yates’ obvious qualities, but is it enough to fit into a team chasing promotion next season? It probably isn’t. Recruitment needs to be near perfect for the Foxes this summer with several key players departing, and others likely to leave.

Importantly, with Leicester needing to add goals to a blunt forward line, they might be better suited looking elsewhere this summer.