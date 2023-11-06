Highlights Coventry City's performance has been inconsistent this season, with a slow start followed by a brief improvement before a recent 4-game losing streak.

Despite the poor form, both the team's manager, Mark Robins, and record signing Haji Wright believe that the squad's fortunes can be turned around.

The pressure on Robins seems to be relatively low, given the team's previous success and the belief that this current run of form can be altered.

Coventry City have had an inconsistent beginning to the 2023/24 season as we near ever closer towards the halfway point of the campaign, with a vast amount of games in the Championship calendar approaching.

Whilst Mark Robins and his side have had to cope with a summer of change in terms of personnel and expectancy around the CBS Arena based off their relative success last season, it hasn't quite gone to plan as of yet.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

How have Coventry City performed of late?

After a slow start to the campaign which saw the Sky Blues record just one win from the first eight league games, it seemed as if they'd got their rhythm back late into September.

Despite recording back-to-back wins over Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers as September drew to a close, which put Robins' outfit 13th and just two points behind the play-offs at that stage, form since has been a major concern.

A home draw with Norwich in the following game was the last point accumulated by Coventry, who have since gone on a 4-game losing streak, with their latest defeat coming away to Preston, where they haven't won in the league in club history.

North End came from behind to defeat City, who took the lead with Haji Wright's second goal for the club, but goals from Duane Holmes, Alan Browne and Milutin Osmajic put daylight between the sides ahead of the American international doubling his account for the afternoon.

Similar events unfolded at the beginning of last season though, which leaves the well-respected boss with plenty of belief that this run of form can be altered.

"You know it's close to happening for us and the fans are staying with us. Hopefully this is just our poor period of the season. We still have a really good chance of turning this round." Robins told the BBC.

What has Haji Wright said about Coventry City's supporters?

Much like the Sky Blues head coach, Wright, the club record signing who joined from Antalyaspor in the summer has full belief that the squad's fortunes can be turned round sooner rather than later.

“I figure once we fix everything up (results will improve), it’s not like we’re being dominated in all these games that we’re losing. It’s small margins, and we’re losing by one, two goals." Wright told the Coventry Telegraph.

“Then every game we’ve lost we’ve been in the game, hopefully once the tide turns we’ll start picking up wins and everything will change.”

There has been an element of expectancy on Wright's shoulders since his big-money move from the Turkish league, and much like the squad has had his moments of mixed fortune. However, this has not deterred the American's stance when it comes to the loyal City faithful.

"They’re amazing. The travelling support has always been something that’s astonishing to me. I think the home games go without saying, they’re amazing, but even on the away days, when it’s rainy and cold like this, they’re all there supporting us and it’s just amazing.” Wright added.

Weekly wages: Coventry City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What next for Coventry City and Mark Robins?

Coventry currently sit five points clear of Rotherham United, who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

Whilst there are tinges of disappointment for how this campaign has begun, there isn't a great deal of pressure on Robins' shoulders despite the four losses on the bounce, which is perhaps a testament to his work last season in transforming a side from relegation danger to the brink of Premier League football.

It's imperative that the Sky Blues go into the November international break with some momentum, and their next outing is against Alex Neil's Stoke City side, who travel to the CBS unbeaten in four games.