In 2006, for just the second time in their history, Watford became a Premier League club after defeating Leeds United in the Championship play-off final in Cardiff - but their stay in the top flight was brief once more.

The Hornets registered just five league wins and finished bottom of the pile and some 10 points off safety, but they still reaped the financial rewards of being among England's elite for one year.

The sale of Ashley Young halfway through that season to Aston Villa and then Hameur Bouazza to Fulham in the summer of 2007 also put some more cash in the coffers, but that allowed manager Aidy Boothroyd to spend money to rebuild his squad for the Championship campaign.

And a large chunk of that went on a player in Nathan Ellington who had built up a reputation for scoring goals at Championship level in particular, having found early success in League One and Two.

Ellington was prolific - but it never worked out at Watford

Ellington had to come up through non-league at Walton & Hersham, but after showing fantastic form with Bristol Rovers, he earned a move to Wigan Athletic, who he won promotion to the Premier League with in 2005, chipping in with 24 goals for the Latics in the process.

Keen to keep him around understandably, Wigan could not agree a new contract with the striker, who then made the move in 2005 to fellow top flight side West Brom, but his one and only Premier League season saw just five goals scored, and after netting 10 times in the Championship for the Baggies in 2006-07, he was snapped up by Watford a few games into the next season.

Watford paid a club-record fee for Ellington, who was 26 years of age at the time, with an initial £3.25 million spent on his services and an extra £1 million to be potentially paid in add-ons - it was clear that they were relying on him to bang in the goals to get them back to the top flight.

For the money spent on him though, Ellington was a relative disaster for the Hertfordshire outfit, and despite the fact they finished inside the play-offs in his first season - even though they were trounced 6-1 by Hull City - their record buy only scored four goals to contribute to that, and he struggled for starts due to Darius Henderson and Marlon King being ahead of him in the pecking order.

That was pretty much the beginning of the end for Ellington at the club, as he spent the next season at Derby County on loan, but despite scoring nine times in all competitions, a permanent move was not sought and the seemingly unwanted striker headed back to Watford looking for another chance.

He did indeed get a chance in 2009-10 but only as a backup striker, and he spent the second half of that season season in Greece with Skoda Zanthi, scoring seven times in 23 appearances in his year-long stint in Europe.

Nathan Ellington's Watford FC Stats Season Appearances Goals Assists 2007-08 38 4 1 2008-09 0 0 0 2009-10 18 1 0 2010-11 0 0 0

By the time that had ended though, Ellington had just six months left on his four-year contract, but effectively his time at Watford was over - and for the money paid for his services he has to go down as one of their biggest flops.

Rest of Ellington's career showed that he may have peaked too early

In truth, Ellington's career never recovered from his move to Vicarage Road in 2007, and his time at Wigan was clearly his peak in his early 20's.

Ellington went on loan to Watford's Championship rivals Preston North End in January 2011 to see out his contract, scoring twice for the Lilywhites, but he still managed to earn himself a second tier deal with Ipswich Town in the summer of that year.

After 19 appearances and no goals in 18 months though, in which he spent some of that on loan in League Two with Scunthorpe United, Ellington was released in 2013 by the Tractor Boys, and then he would soon start dropping down further.

He had a brief stint at another League Two club in the form of Crewe Alexandra and later in 2013 he would sign for National League side Southport, but he would only play six times for the Sandgrounders.

That was the last club at the age of 32 that Ellington would notably play for, and it was a quick and sad demise for a striker who clearly knew at one point where the back of the net was.