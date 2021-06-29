Recently released Sunderland man seals return to former club

Wycombe Wanderers have completed the signing of Josh Scowen, following the midfielder’s release from Sunderland at the end of last season.

Scowen joined Sunderland from QPR back in the 2020 January transfer window, and went on to make 55 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, scoring three goals.

But after Sunderland missed out on promotion back to the Championship last season, the club confirmed that Scowen would be released this summer following the expiry of his contract.

However, it hasn’t taken Scowen long to find a new club, and it is one that he is already familiar with.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that the midfielder has now joined Wycombe, taking him back to the club where his senior career began.

After coming through the Chairboys’ academy, Scowen made exactly 100 appearances for the club scoring three times during his first spell with Wycombe.

Which club do these 21 former Sunderland players now play for?

1 of 21 Steven Fletcher? Stoke Sheffield Wednesday Southampton Swansea

The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Wycombe, securing his future at Adams Park until the summer of 2023, and becomes the club’s first senior signing of the summer, as they prepare for a return to League One after relegation from the Championship last season.

The Verdict

This may be a useful signing for Wycombe.

Scowen has plenty of experience of the Football League, which could be useful for the Chairboys, who will no doubt be targeting promotion back to the Championship next season.

The fact that Scowen started his career also means that this ought to be a popular move amongst the fanbase, while it should also help the midfielder to settle in to surroundings he is already familiar with.

You would expect there to be more signings to come, but this does seem to be a positive start to Wycombe’s summer business.