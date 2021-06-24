Recently released Luton Town man handed opportunity by League One club

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed that the club have taken left-back Brendan Galloway on trial.

Galloway is a free agent after being released by Luton Town at the end of last season, following an injury hit two years with the club.

Having joined the Hatters from Everton back in the summer of 2019, Galloway managed just six appearances in all competitions during his time at Kenilworth Road, before being released following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

Now though, it seems as though Galloway could soon be back in the Football League with Plymouth.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Lowe revealed: “We have got Brendan Galloway in with us. He’s a left-sided defender, left wing-back. He was with us the back end of last season for a week and enjoyed it.

“I have known Brendan since he was a kid at MK Dons. He’s a fantastic lad, he has had a couple of injuries over the years.

“Neil (Dewsnip, Argyle’s director of football) knew him from his Everton days. He contacted us to say he would like to come down.

“He was with us last week and he’s doing pre-season with us. He’s a fantastic player, everyone his injury record hasn’t been great.

“He knows that, but we want to give the lad an opportunity to earn a contract. So we are pleased to have him on board and have him with us.”

Are these 20 facts about Plymouth's five most expensive signings true or false?

1 of 20 Yoann Folly joined Plymouth in 2006? True False

Indeed, it seems that Galloway will get the opportunity to impress for pre-season, although there is no guarantee from either side that a deal will be done at this stage, as Lowe added: “He will play a part in some games. For me, the big thing with Brendan is that he has chosen to come here.

“He’s keeping his options open, but we had an agreement with him at the end of season to come back for pre-season, show us his fitness and play some games and then we will make a decision, so that’s what he has done.

We are going to be open to that, we are going to continue that, and the same with him. If he does well and gets through the training schedules, which are intense, then hopefully we can see Brendan Galloway in a green shirt.”

Last season, Plymouth finished 18th in the League One table, following promotion from League Two during the 2019/20 campaign.

The Verdict

If Galloway can prove his fitness in pre-season, this could certainly be a signing worth looking into for Plymouth.

The Pilgrims do seemingly need to strengthen their defence this summer, having been guilty of leaking goals at time last season.

Given the experience and pedigree in the top two tiers of English football that he possesses, Galloway is a player who could be a useful addition to help Plymouth address that issue going into the new campaign.

Add to that his availability on a free transfer, which helps from a financial perspective, and this could yet turn into a rather useful bit of business for the League One club.