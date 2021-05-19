Recently released Ipswich man attracting third-tier interest

Gillingham are keen on signing winger Alan Judge following his release by Ipswich Town, a report from The East Anglian Daily Times has revealed.

Judge is currently a free agent, having been released by Ipswich at the end of this season following the expiry of his contract.

The 32-year-old had scored eight goals and provided ten assists in 91 appearances during a three-year spell at Portman Road, which came to an end this summer.

League Two side Colchester have recently been linked with a move for the Irishman, although it now seems as though Judge could have the chance to once again play in League One next season.

According to this latest update, Gillingham are now interested in a move for Judge, with the winger available as a free agent in the wake of his departure from the Tractor Boys.

The winger, who missed Ipswich’s final games of the season to avoid triggering a contract extension at Ipswich, is expected to have plenty of offers across the course of the summer, as he looks for his new destination.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for Gillingham.

Judge has bags of experience at this sort of level, where he has previously shown he can make a significant impact, meaning he could be an asset for the Gills.

It is also worth noting that having left Ipswich this summer, Judge is a player who will be available for free, which should help Gillingham to get this done from a financial perspective.

The chance to remain in League One for next season could also be tempting for Judge, meaning it may not be a huge surprise if this does go on to happen in the coming months.