Recently released Bristol City man already attracting Championship transfer interest

Swansea are interested in signing midfielder Liam Walsh following his release from Bristol City, a report from Bristol Live has claimed.

It was announced earlier this week that Walsh will be released by Bristol City this summer, after the 23-year-old had apparently rejected a new contract at Ashton Gate.

Walsh had made 22 appearances in all competitions for Bristol City, after joining the club from Everton in 2018, and it now seems as though the midfielder is already attracting interest from elsewhere in the Championship.

According to this latest update, Swansea manager Steve Cooper was first interested in Walsh last summer, and is now said to be keen on a move for the midfielder again this summer.

It is thought that Swansea have presented a more lucrative financial deal to Walsh than the one that was offered to him by Bristol City in the leadup to the summer.

While Walsh’s age means Bristol City would be entitled to compensation, it has been suggested that the fee they will receive would be significantly lower than the £1million they paid Everton for his services in 2018.

One issue that could emerge focuses on Swansea’s potential promotion to the Premier League in the coming weeks, which it is thought could see them turn to other targets, although failure to do that would apparently see Walsh become a priority target for the Welsh club for the Championship next season.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for Bristol City if they pull it off.

Admittedly, things have never quite worked out for Walsh during his time at Bristol City, with injuries restricting his first-team opportunities.

Never the less, Walsh is still a player who has a decent amount of potential, and Swansea enjoyed success in swiping Korey Smith on a free transfer from Bristol City last season, so you can understand there interest here.

Indeed, with Walsh available for what appears to be very little from a cost perspective, there is not much financial risk attached to this deal for the Swans, meaning it could be one worth looking into for them here.