Recently departed Birmingham City man handed opportunity by League One club

Midfielder Dan Crowley has joined Doncaster Rovers on trial, a report from The Doncaster Free Press has confirmed.

Crowley is currently a free agent, having left Birmingham City at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract at St Andrew’s.

Now however, Crowley looks to be back in action as he aims to secure a new club for the 2021/22 campaign, with Doncaster seemingly a potential destination.

According to this latest update, Crowley has been training with Doncaster while on trial with the club over the past few days, and featured in the club’s friendly against Newcastle United on Friday night.

Crowley appeared in the second half of that game, where he operated in a deep-lying midfield role, as Doncaster were beaten 3-2 by their Premier League opposition.

Having joined Birmingham in the summer of 2019, Crowley made 45 appearances and scored twice for the Blues.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, playing 23 times to help the Tigers to the League One title.

However, it is thought that Hull pulled out of offering Crowley a contract following his release from Birmingham, having originally been set to do so, opening up the prospect of this trial with Doncaster for the midfielder.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for Doncaster you feel.

Central midfield is a position where they are perhaps slightly short on established senior options, and Crowley could help to fill that role.

Indeed, having also played a part for Hull’s promotion from League One last season, it does seem as though he has the potential to be a useful asset for Doncaster at that level next season.

As a result, you feel that at the very least, Crowley ought to be kept around at Doncaster for a bit longer yet, to give him enough of a chance to prove whether or not he is worthy of being offered a contract.