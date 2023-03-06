Recent West Ham claims should send alarm bells ringing at Middlesbrough: Opinion

It really cannot be overstated what a brilliant job Michael Carrick has done – and continues to do – at Middlesbrough.

Ahead of his first match in charge at the Riverside Stadium, the club were languishing in the depths of the Championship standings, just one place above the relegation zone with 16 matches played.

Since Carrick’s first match in charge, however, Boro actually top the Championship standings in terms of points gained since his appointment, beating even Burnley, although they have played a game less during that period.

Given that form – 14 wins, one draw, and four defeats in the Championship – Boro now find themselves back in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot.

Indeed, following Sheffield United’s defeat to Blackburn at the weekend, and Boro’s emphatic 5-0 win over Reading, just four points separate the two sides, albeit the Blades have a game in hand tomorrow night.

Nevertheless, under Carrick, the club are one moving in the right direction, which is perhaps why alarm bells at the club ought to be ringing following claims and reports this weekend.

With West Ham struggling in the Premier League, there has been speculation over David Moyes’ future at the London Stadium, and Carrick, having been a former West Ham player, has been touted as a potential successor.

Indeed, respected journalist Henry Winter name-checked the Boro boss in a recent Times column, stating: “Talk to West Ham fans, especially those who have turned against David Moyes, and they would love to see their stylish former midfield player take the helm at the London Stadium,”

“Carrick is the loyal type, someone who thinks carefully about career development, and will doubtless want to finish his increasingly accomplished work with Middlesbrough.

“But you can expect his name to be thrown into the contender mix if Moyes does leave West Ham.

“Carrick’s Middlesbrough play good football, full of intelligent movement, and Saturday’s 5-0 thumping of Reading takes them within four points of second-placed Sheffield United.

“With the Teesside club, or someone else, Carrick will manage in the Premier League one day.”

Furthermore, a report from the Daily Express over the weekend claimed that Carrick would find the West Ham job tempting.

The midfielder came through the youth ranks with the Hammers and went on to make 153 senior appearances in claret and blue.

Indeed, they wrote: “The ex-playmaker would ideally like to stay in the north-east and guide Boro to promotion, but an opportunity to take over at the London Stadium may be too difficult to turn down.”

After such comments and claims, Middlesbrough supporters ought to be hoping for a big upturn in results for David Moyes and West Ham in the coming weeks.

Just as the club seem to be going in the right direction, to lose Carrick would be an absolute disaster, particularly when automatic promotion now seems a real possibility once again.

There’s no telling how the Boro squad would react to such a setback and it could really de-rail their promotion ambitions were they to react to a potential departure badly.

Indeed, then, alarm bells at Middlesbrough should be ringing if these West Ham links continue to emerge.