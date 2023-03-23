There is still plenty to play for at West Bromwich Albion this season.

Despite their struggles earlier this season, the Baggies have climbed back up the Championship standings and heading into the final international break of the campaign, are in contention for a play-off spot.

At present, they sit ninth in the league standings, five points adrift of Millwall and the top six. They do, however, have a game in hand over Millwall, and play the Lions immediately after the international break.

Regardless of whether or not their play-off challenge is a success, the club and Carlos Corberan have some big decisions to make with regards to contracts.

Indeed, four Baggies players are currently due to see their contracts expire at the end of June - club captain Jake Livermore, Erik Pieters, Kean Bryan and Tom Rogic.

Corberan says he has been too focused on matches to discuss a new deal at the moment, but has hinted that the international break could be a good opportunity to begin discussions.

It is the very first of those names, though, that will perhaps be providing the Spaniard with the biggest headache this summer with regards to whether to release him or offer him a new deal.

Now, on the one hand, and in pure footballing terms, you would probably be inclined not to offer Livermore a new deal.

So far this season, he has appeared just 16 times in the Championship and has barely been used by Corberan.

It seems then, a logical decision to part ways.

However, Livermore is club captain, and behind the scenes, is playing a crucial role.

This was recently outlined by Baggies star Jed Wallace.

Wallace revealed to the Express and Star: "You’ve got people like Jake (Livermore), Barts (Kyle Bartley) and Matty Phillips who have been here for a long time.

"Jake especially. He’s not been as involved as much as he would have wanted to have been recently but he still travels to all the away games himself and is in the dressing room before games with us all.

"These are the things that the fans don’t see. That’s the reason when you ask around in football that you won’t find anyone who has a bad word to say about Jake. He’s a great person to have in the dressing room supporting the lads."

Wallace continued: "I’ve played with lads who when they’ve not been playing perhaps don’t want the team to do well.

"He’s someone that every time we win, he’s the first one at the door when we’re walking back into the dressing room giving all the lads a hug.

"He makes sure we’re at it every week."

Those comments, highlight just what a big dilemma Corberan has when it comes to Livermore's future.

As outlined above, in pure footballing terms, it seems logical to let him depart.

But with Wallace outlining the big role Livermore plays behind the scenes, his loss would surely be felt badly at the club were he to depart.

Indeed, Corberan has a big dilemma on his hands with this one.