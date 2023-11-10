Highlights Wayne Rooney's recent call to keep Ivan Sunjic in the starting XI suggests that Birmingham City may offer the midfielder a new contract.

Sunjic has gone from being sent out on loan to becoming a regular player in the team, featuring in 13 out of 15 league games this season.

Despite not scoring, Sunjic has contributed two assists and has been instrumental in the team's defensive structure with his tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocks.

Wayne Rooney will be hoping his Birmingham City side can end their winless run away at Sunderland on Saturday.

The Blues are now four games into Rooney’s tenure, and all they have to show is a point from the game against Ipswich Town in midweek.

It was a game that had many surprised by the 50th minute, as Birmingham were 2-0 up thanks to Jay Stansfield’s goal and an own goal.

However, in the final 10 minutes of that game, Ipswich came roaring back and secured a draw thanks to a double from Marcus Harness.

One player who was part of that side and has seemingly remerged himself into the starting XI was midfielder Ivan Sunjic, and the call that Rooney made regarding the player could see a new approach from the club.

What is Ivan Sunjic’s current situation at Birmingham City?

The 27-year-old has been on the books at St. Andrews since 2019, when he joined from Dinamo Zagreb.

Sunjic has spent every season at the club, apart from the 2022/23 campaign, as the club decided to send the player out on loan to Hertha Berlin.

The Croatian returned to the club in the summer, with his future seemingly over at Birmingham, but he looks to be firmly back in the club’s plans.

Sunjic is in the final months of his contract at the club and, therefore, is free to discuss a pre-contract with any European side, while he could wait until the summer and just leave for nothing.

But with the season in general and the call Rooney made on Saturday, Sunjic’s future could become a lot different than it was expected to be 12 months ago.

Ivan Sunjic's stats per division (As it stands November 10th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 137 6 5 SuperSport HNL 87 7 1 Bundesliga 18 0 0 Prva NL 12 0 0

Why could Wayne Rooney’s recent call hint at a new deal for Birmingham City’s Ivan Sunjic?

As mentioned, Sunjic has gone from being shipped out on loan last season to becoming a firm regular in the starting XI.

The midfielder has played in 13 of the club’s 15 league games, being an unused substitute in the other two games.

The Birmingham man has yet to get off the mark in front of goal this season, but he does have two assists to his name, one against Bristol City and one in the game against Huddersfield Town.

Overall, Sunjic has averaged 27.5 passes per game, with 79.1% being completed and 0.9 being considered key passes. But the midfielder has been crucial in the team’s defensive structure, averaging two tackles per game, 1.3 interceptions, 1.5 clearances, and 1.1 blocks per game, per WhoScored.com.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The Croatian has really taken his chance at the club and had to do so given that Birmingham signed Krystian Bielik in the summer.

The 27-year-old has been playing alongside the Polish international in recent weeks in a midfield two, but Rooney decided to take Bielik out of his team instead of Sunjic, confirming how he rates the player.

Therefore, this could mean that, given that Sunjic is in the final months of his contract at the club, Birmingham may be about to offer the player a new contract and complete the unexpected turnaround.

Sunjic in the summer seemed willing to run out the final year of his contract, but given that Rooney seems keen on the midfielder, it would be silly for him to not sign a new deal at the club if it were to be offered.