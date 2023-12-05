Highlights Watford secured an impressive 2-1 away victory against Hull City, with Valerien Ismael dropping the returning Daniel Bachmann for Ben Hamer.

Hamer went on to play a crucial role in the win, saving a Hull City penalty in the second half.

Watford boss Ismael now faces a big dilemma on whether to stick with Hamer, or, indeed, bring club captain Bachmann back into the fold.

Watford won just their second away match of the season with an impressive 2-1 away victory at Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

After a defeat at Leicester City the weekend prior, away to the Tigers, the Hornets got things back on track, with Valerien Ismael's side now having lost just one of their last nine league matches.

Goals from Edo Kayembe, and a stunning long-range effort from Wesley Hoedt, either side of Scott Twine's 10th-minute goal for Hull, were enough to earn the Hornets all three points.

The result leaves Watford sitting 10th in the Championship standings, just three points outside the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Valerien Ismael makes big Watford call

Another important moment in the match came in the second half, when Jake Livermore brought down Jacob Greaves inside the Watford box, with Hull City awarded a penalty.

The in-form Jaden Philogene stepped up, but Ben Hamer produced a fine save low to his right.

Of course, the fact that Hamer was even on the pitch at all was the result of a big call from Hornets boss Valerien Ismael.

Daniel Bachmann missed the midweek game versus Norwich City after receiving a red card versus Leicester, and for the trip to Hull, Ismael opted to keep Bachmann out of the side, with the Austrian deputising for Hamer on the bench.

It was a big call, and one that clearly paid off on Saturday afternoon. However, Ismael now faces a big dilemma moving forward.

Should Valerien Ismael continue to drop Daniel Bachmann?

That dilemma, is, of course, whether or not to bring Bachmann back into the starting XI this weekend for the clash versus Southampton, or, whether to continue with Hamer in between the sticks.

Now, on the one hand, there are arguments for sticking with Hamer. The 35-year-old has performed when called upon, particularly when saving Philogene's penalty.

Furthermore, the red card for Bachmann was his second in 22 Championship matches, having been sent off against Huddersfield late last season, too.

On the other hand, though, Bachmann was named Watford club captain by Ismael ahead of this season, which is perhaps an argument for bringing him back into the side.

It is, however, also an added complication, and another dilemma for Ismael, after hinting that the captaincy is something he would take another look at following Bachmann's red card.

All in all, Bachmann's ill-discipline has not only opened the door to Hamer, but also left his boss with a big decision to make.

It's a shame, really, with Watford otherwise performing well of late.

It will certainly be interesting to see which decision the Hornets boss takes.