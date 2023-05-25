With the 2022/23 season ending in disappointing fashion for Watford, the club have turned to Valerien Ismael to guide them into next season.

Indeed, having gone through Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder this past campaign, the best the Hornets could achieve was 11th in the division, and the hope will be that under Ismael next season, they can fare much better.

Given how things went at West Bromwich Albion for Ismael, there is some skepticism surrounding his appointment at Vicarage Road.

Ismael was sacked by the Baggies just months into his four-year deal at the club in February 2022, with the club sitting fifth place when automatic promotion had been the aim.

Another argument against Ismael's appointment is the style of football he has previously deployed.

Ismael deployed a high-pressing, attacking, but very direct style of play to great success at Barnsley, but some are not fans of it.

What has Adrian Clarke said about Valerien Ismael's Watford appointment?

Given his latest comments on Valerien Ismael, it would be fair to say that EFL pundit Adrian Clarke is one of those who is not a huge fan of the Frenchman's style of play.

Indeed, on a recent episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Clarke claimed that Watford fans are going to hate it with Ismael in charge.

"I mean, Watford fans are going to hate it, aren't they? They are going to absolutely hate it." Clarke said on the podcast.

"He has to win, he has to be winning most matches, most weeks.

"For the Vicarage Road faithful to stick with him, they have got to be top-two, if they are not, they'll get rid of him.

"So, I think probably a poor appointment."

Now, whilst there are certainly concerns over Ismael's playing style, and Clarke is more than entitled to his opinion, what his comments don't allow for is any flexibility or adaptation to how he will set the team up.

This could be a mistake from Clarke, given that Ismael has recently commented that his style will in fact be tweaked at Vicarage Road, and not be as direct as when he was at Barnsley, for example.

Indeed, Ismael recently told The Times on his coaching style and the way he sets his teams up: "With my past three clubs, it was always an adaptation on what my players are able to do,"

"Barnsley was less possession, Besiktas was over 55 percent possession. The [Watford] squad showed last season they're a possession-based team.

"We will do some business in the transfer market, and add the players we need to play with that intensity.

"It will be a balance. It won't be completely what we saw at Barnsley.

"I talk to players. Some want the ball, some want to run, some want to press. It's about how to find the right balance and giving the player a good feeling.

"I want to see intensity in possession as well, a mix."

With Ismael referring to his Watford squad as a possession-based team, it does suggest he will not be looking to implement the direct, long-ball approach he did at Barnsley, albeit it sounds as though he will still be looking for intensity with and especially without the ball.

Whilst Clarke's comments may prove accurate, I think Ismael should at least be given a chance to show what he can do at Vicarage Road.

Indeed, the Hornets boss has an opportunity to show what he has learned from his previous roles, and that he is capable of adapting his tactics, and given he has suggested that will be the case, judgement over whether is a poor or good appointment should be reserved for now.

Ultimately, Ismael deserves the chance to either succeed, or fail, in WD18, before definitive statements such as 'poor appointment' or 'Watford fans are going to hate it' are made.