Highlights Jake Livermore has impressed Watford manager Valerien Ismael in his recent performances, providing solidity and stability in the number six role.

Livermore is now fully fit and capable of playing 90 minutes regularly, making him a leader and an important asset for the team.

Ismael's comments suggest that Livermore could become a regular starter for Watford, potentially preferred over Francisco Sierralta in the number six position.

With a draw away at Cardiff prior to the international break, and a win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon, Watford appear to have stopped the rot.

Indeed, prior to those results, the Hornets had suffered three consecutive league defeats at the hands of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Sunderland respectively, and were without a win since their mid-September victory over Birmingham City.

It was certainly not a performance to write home about at Vicarage Road as the Hornets hosted the Championship's bottom side, but the most important thing was the three points.

Valerien Ismael has Yaser Asprilla to thank for that, with the young Colombian coming off the bench late on to produce a brilliant solo effort.

Whilst Asprilla was discussed post-match, though, Ismael also took time to praise and mentioned another Hornets player he was impressed with - Jake Livermore.

What did Valerien Ismael say about Jake Livermore?

Livermore made just his third league start for the club in Saturday's clash with Sheffield Wednesday, and it just so happened to be his second consecutive one, too, having started away at Cardiff in the draw prior to the international break.

For the majority of this season, Francisco Sierralta has been used in the number six role, but Livermore has added solidity to the centre of the park in the last two outings.

Ismael discussed the importance of the role in his side, and said Livermore is now at a stage where he is fully up to fitness and can start regularly.

“In the philosophy we’ve got it is important to have that strong No.6," Ismael explained post-Sheffield Wednesday, via the Watford Observer.

"It was the reason why Sierralta played that position because he has that profile.

Weekly wages: Watford FC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

“Jake [Livermore], that’s his position. He is 100% fit now, and he’s able to play 90 minutes and then go again.

“He is a leader, and that is what we need. I thought he took responsibility too at Cardiff, in difficult circumstances away from home when you’ve lost three on the bounce.

“He just gives us that stability and confidence, and he’s a positive guy.

"It’s why we brought him here, and we’re more than pleased that he is able to do his job.”

Given the above comments, it certainly sounds as though there is a possibility that Jake Livermore could become a regular starter for Watford this season.

Sierralta has done well in the role, but, Livermore, given it is his natural position, may be preferred by Ismael going forwards if indeed he feels Livermore is now fully up to speed.

Given he mentioned that, it suggests he did not feel Livermore was previously, which may suggest why we have seen such little of him this season.

We must also not forget that Livermore has played under Ismael previously, and that Ismael took the decision to sign him again this summer, so clearly he is a fan of the experienced midfielder.

With Ryan Porteous suspended for Watford's trip to Swansea in mid-week, Sierralta will be required in defence, meaning Livermore will likely get the nod to start in the number six role once again.

It could be the perfect opportunity for Ismael to look at how he does in the role with a partnership of Sierralta and Hoedt behind him.