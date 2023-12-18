Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's new boss, Danny Rohl, has brought about a significant improvement in the team's performance and their chances of avoiding relegation.

Rohl has instilled belief in his players and improved their conditioning, resulting in a trend of late goals and strong finishes in matches.

The team's recent form, including 10 points from their last five matches, demonstrates a pattern of improvement and provides a boost to their survival hopes.

On the day that Danny Rohl was appointed as the new boss of Sheffield Wednesday, things were looking rather bleak for the Owls.

On October 13th, the club were 11 games into the Championship season, and rock bottom of the league table after a somewhat disastrous start under Xisco Munoz.

Indeed, at that stage, Wednesday had just three points on the board, with a record of 0 wins, three draws, and eight defeats.

Fast forward to now, however, and things are looking far more optimistic for the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday beat QPR in crucial relegation clash

For example, following yesterday afternoon's victory over Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday, although still in the bottom three, are now just six points from safety.

Championship Table (As it stands December 17th) Team P GD Pts 17 Birmingham City 21 -5 26 18 Swansea City 22 -1 25 19 Stoke City 22 -9 23 20 Millwall 22 -7 22 21 Huddersfield Town 22 -15 22 22 Queens Park Rangers 22 -12 20 23 Sheffield Wednesday 22 -19 16 24 Rotherham United 22 -24 13

Form and momentum is on their side, though, and it is because Danny Rohl has clearly improved two things since his arrival.

One, he has instilled belief in his players that they can go and win football matches, and two, he has improved their conditioning, so much so that they are coming on strong late in games, and the opposition are unable to deal with it.

A recent trend of late goals demonstrates both of those improvements.

Against QPR, for example, Wednesday were 1-0 down and staring down the barrel of defeat with just five minutes remaining in the clash. However, Bailey Cadamarteri's 86th minute goal levelled things, before the Owls found a winner via Anthony Musaba in the 94th minute.

Danny Rohl has improved Sheffield Wednesday

Snatching this result late on is no fluke or coincidence. We have seen it happen time and time again under Rohl in his short tenure so far.

Against Leicester City last month, it wasn't until the 93rd minute that Jeff Hendrick found an equaliser, for example, and the following week against Blackburn, Wednesday again found the winning goals in the last 15 minutes of the game, scoring in the 78th and 91st minutes respectively.

Then, the week after that, Anthony Musaba was the match-winner once again, scoring in the 91st minute away from home to take all three points.

All of the above clearly demonstrate a pattern, and have helped Sheffield Wednesday take 10 points from their last five matches, providing a huge boost to their survival hopes.

Sheffield Wednesday's next five fixtures

The above trend is one that Danny Rohl's men will hope to continue over the festive period, especially if they are picking up as many points as they have done as late.

They face some interesting fixtures in their next five Championship outings, too.

It's Cardiff City at home next Saturday before a trip to Coventry on boxing day, followed by a trip to Preston North End a few days later.

Then, on New Year's Day, the Owls host Hull City, before a tricky trip to the South Coast to face Southampton on January 13th.