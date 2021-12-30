Recent transfer update hints it could be time for Bolton Wanderers to move on: Opinion

The case of Eoin Doyle at Bolton Wanderers this season has been an interesting one to unpick.

The striker was one of the main stars of the show for the Trotters last season as they stormed to promotion from Sky Bet League Two under the guidance of Ian Evatt, with the marksman notching up just under 20 goals for his side.

However the current campaign hasn’t been as plain sailing for the Irishman as many would have come to expect, with the 33-year-old having only found the back of the net on seven occasions in 24 games.

Some would argue that it isn’t that bad a return on paper but for a player who has averaged double figures over the past four seasons, it is a statistic that will have many scratching their heads.

Add to the fact that Doyle himself recently expressed a desire to move back to Ireland in order to be closer to his family and it makes the latest links with a move to St Patrick’s Athletic all the more real.

Bolton themselves though do seem to already have some sort of perceived contingency plan in place, with it being recently reported that they are lining up a move for Accrington Stanley’s Dion Charles in January.

The 26-year-old has grown a good reputation for himself at League One level over the past few seasons and is now seemingly ready to take the next step in his career as his contract continues to run down towards its expiry next summer.

With Doyle potentially looking to move on, Bolton seemingly already have the opportunity to move on from one era to the next as they seek to build a side that has more of a youthful look to it.

That’s not to say that everyone connected with the club isn’t appreciative of all the efforts that Doyle has put in for the cause over the past few seasons but more that they are keen to acknowledge that a cycle is coming to a natural and mutual agreed end.

Doyle has certainly played his part in the rejuvenation of the football club and will be fondly remembered for his contribution, whatever events transpire in January.