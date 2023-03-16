After picking up a few positive results in recent weeks, Birmingham City came crashing down to earth with a 3-0 defeat away at Watford on Tuesday night.

It was a poor first half performance from Blues in which the hosts could have been three or four ahead at half-time in all honesty, but come half time, the deficit only stood at 2-0.

Straight after half-time, the Blues looked a completely changed side, putting Watford under pressure, and creating chances to get back into the match.

Three or four very good opportunities were crafted, but unfortunately, none were put away, with Birmingham City's lack of cutting edge clear to see.

One player that the club could bring in this summer that could change that is Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland, whom, according to reports today, the Blues hold an interest in.

Indeed, as per Football Insider, the Blues have been scouting the Scottish Premiership talent in the hope that he could be the man to help fire them further up the division in the Championship next campaign.

Their report claims that despite Shankland only signing for Hearts last summer, the opportunity to play Championship football could be too hard for the 27-year-old to turn down, offering further incentive for the Blues to make a move.

It does sound as though Hearts would be keen to keep him in Scotland, though, with the above report claiming that it would take a 'big' fee to prise him away from Robbie Neilson's side.

Now, whilst that last bit of information is discouraging, what is encouraging is the transfer link itself, in my opinion.

This is because it highlights that the Blues are looking at forward options, with their striking department in need of a big refresh, if we're being honest.

None of the club's current options are prolific, for example, especially compared to Shankland's tally of 21 in all competitions for the campaign and they are all getting on in age.

Scott Hogan has 10 league goals for the season, which is fine, but has just one goal in his last 12 matches in the Championship.

Troy Deeney, meanwhile, has a steady seven but is far from the player that was previously capable of netting 20 plus goals in the division, which is no slight on him whatsoever at this stage of his career.

Finally, Lukas Jutkiewicz, has just three league goals this campaign, albeit mainly used as a substitute.

All three, too, are 30 or over, with Hogan 30, Deeney 33, and Jutkiewicz 33.

Whilst they all do a job, it's clear that the Blues striking options are in need of a refresh this summer.

In signing Lawrence Shankland, the club are showing that they are aware of that, and whether or not the Scotsman does join, what seems clear is that the striking department is in need of younger, more prolific legs at this stage.

Don't get me wrong, the Blues have plenty of issues and refreshing the striking department will not solve all of their problems.

However, it is a problem that needs looking at and resolving nevertheless.