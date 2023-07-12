Further talks have taken place in the past 48 hours between Newcastle United and Leicester City as the Magpies look to beat others to Harvey Barnes' signature, according to The Times.

Eddie Howe's side saw him shine in the Premier League last season, with the 25-year-old scoring 13 league goals but failing to keep his side in the top flight despite this.

His performances during the 2022/23 campaign could earn him a move back to the top level of English football in time for the start of next season though, with Leicester needing to balance the book as they adapt to the financial challenges of the Championship.

Already selling James Maddison, the Foxes have shown a willingness to cash in on players at the right price, but Barnes still has two years left on his contract and that could persuade Leicester to take a hard stance at the negotiating table.

What is the latest on Newcastle United's pursuit of Harvey Barnes?

The Times have revealed that talks have taken place this week between the two sides - and there's a chance that a deal could potentially be agreed this week according to the same outlet.

It's believed that a deal in the region of £35m could potentially be struck, which is £5m lower than Leicester's reported valuation of the player.

The Daily Mail had reported that Newcastle may struggle to secure a deal - but this recent article from The Times suggests the Magpies will be able to cough up the money required to lure him to St James' Park if a compromise can be reached.

What is Harvey Barnes' transfer stance?

Football League World understands a move to the capital would appeal to the Englishman if he did move on from the King Power Stadium this summer.

However, other interested sides including West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly behind Newcastle in the queue at this stage with the Magpies pushing to get a deal over the line.

It's unclear whether Barnes would reject a move to Newcastle if that was the only exit option for him - but they may need to move quickly to get this deal over the line before a London-based team comes calling.

Is £35m a fair price for Harvey Barnes?

£35m is a very decent amount of money and that's why Leicester should consider that bid if it came in.

However, if they want to secure £40m for him, the Foxes should try and keep the Magpies at the negotiating table a little longer because the former are in a strong position.

His contract doesn't expire for another two years, so if they can secure an extra £5m or somewhere near that, that would be ideal.

But as mentioned, £35m is a hefty fee and if Newcastle pay most of that up front, Leicester may be wise to accept it.

Ideally, Enzo Maresca's side will have the Barnes saga sorted before the start of the season because that means this speculation won't linger on, but the only way they may be able to reduce speculation is if they sell him because it would be difficult to see him putting pen to paper on fresh terms whilst his side are in the second tier.