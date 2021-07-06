Recent Sunderland exit undergoing medical at divisional rivals

Ex-Sunderland winger Chris Maguire is reportedly undergoing a medical at Lincoln City, according to Keith Downie on Twitter.

Maguire, who left The Black Cats when his contract expired on June 30, spent three years with the club and racked up 124 appearances in that time.

The Imps have seen three of their main attacking threats depart this summer, albeit Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers were only with the League One club on a loan deal. However, Jorge Grant left for Championship club Peterborough United after the newly-promoted club triggered a release clause in his contract.

The 32-year-old saw his game time reduced last season and emerged as more of an impact player from the bench, as opposed to a regular starter. Maguire still managed to score five and assist five in just 11 starts and within less than 2000 minutes of League One action.

Maguire has spent five successive seasons at third-tier level and has consistently posed an attacking threat each year – something that is expected not to change if he does become a Lincoln player.

The verdict

This is an excellent opportunity for Lincoln to steal a player from a divisional rival who has the ability and confidence to compete at the top-end of League One.

Should Maguire sign, it is certainly a change from the young, direct wingers that Lincoln had last year. However, his experience at this level will be invaluable to Michael Appleton’s side.

Despite his minutes on the pitch decreasing, Maguire still posed a real threat when called upon. His ability to score goals, and important ones, has been there for all to see during his three years with the club.

Similar to several League One clubs ahead of the new season, Sunderland are wanting to go in a new direction, and whilst Maguire possesses the quality to be at the club, a change of philosophy and tactics will leave him better suited at another club.

