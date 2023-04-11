Michael Carrick will take the positives from Monday's comeback draw at Bristol City but the Easter Weekend has been a disappointing period for Middlesbrough, who have taken just one point from a possible six.

They were beaten 2-1 by Championship leaders Burnley on Friday and could only salvage a point at Ashton Gate meaning the Teessiders' hopes of beating out Sheffield United and Luton Town for the second automatic promotion place are now hanging by a thread.

Why are Middlesbrough's automatic promotion hopes under threat?

Carrick's side were closing the gap on the Blades not long ago but the three-game winless run that started against Huddersfield Town has left them eight points behind the South Yorkshire club, who also have a game in hand.

The eight points they've dropped over the past three games look to have condemned them to the play-offs and it is telling that their drop in form has come in the absence of Dael Fry.

The 25-year-old centre-back lost his place in the side due to illness in March and has struggled to wrestle it back from Paddy McNair.

He started the 4-0 win over Preston North End ahead of the international break but has not featured since. Initially, that was a tactical decision from Carrick, with Fry on the bench, but an injury in training meant the latter was unavailable for Monday's game against the Robins.

During McNair's current run in the side, Boro have picked up just one point from three games and conceded eight goals. That is not all down to the Northern Irishman but he has made some high-profile, costly mistakes and has not looked particularly comfortable as part of a back four.

Could Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel leave Middlesbrough this summer?

Indeed, the recent absence of Fry has proven that the Teesiders are right to be on the lookout for new centre-backs and ready to sell some of their current defenders - as revealed by Football League World in January.

FLW's report earlier this year outlined that Boro were open to offers for both McNair, whose deal runs until next summer, and Anfernee Dijksteel, who is under contract until the summer of 2025.

Both were regular fixtures under Chris Wilder and well suited to the three-at-the-back system that he favours but aren't a particularly good fit for the 4-2-3-1 that Carrick has implemented.

McNair's recent struggles have further illustrated that the North East club were right to look to move them on in January and it would not be a surprise if they took the same stance this summer - with or without promotion to the Premier League.