Highlights Southampton's late goals are proving to be crucial in their push for promotion, earning them 10 points already this season.

Russell Martin's style of play, focused on possession and dominating the game, is starting to pay off for Southampton.

The late goals are not only providing valuable points, but also shaking up the teams at the top of the table and increasing Southampton's confidence in their promotion aspirations.

Southampton stretched their unbeaten run to seven games as a late Ryan Fraser goal was enough to beat Millwall on Saturday.

A trip to The Den was always going to be a challenging fixture for the Saints, with the Lions backed by a vociferous home support, and that proved to be the case.

However, Russell Martin’s men came through the test, with Fraser finishing well from close range to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

Southampton chasing automatic promotion

After a summer of change, patience was always going to be required at Southampton, especially as Martin was looking to implement a new style of play.

And, there have been some very difficult moments for the south coast side, which included four successive defeats in September.

Nevertheless, Southampton have come through that period, and fans should be confident that they can secure a return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Firstly, the players are now on board with what Martin wants.

Those heavy defeats against Sunderland and Leicester were alarming, and they did raise questions about whether Martin’s methods would work.

Now though, everyone is pulling in the same direction. We know that Martin wants to build a side that dominates possession, and he has found the right balance.

But, there needs to be an end product, and 25 goals in 15 games proves that they are getting in the right positions, and the patterns of play are working.

There’s still some work to do defensively, as Southampton have only kept two clean sheets in their past seven games, even without losing a game.

Yet, it’s clear they’re moving in the right direction, and one factor that will delight Martin is the late goals his side are scoring.

Incredibly, they have won ten points already this season due to goals from the 87th minute onwards, which proves this is a team that have a real togetherness.

Southampton late goals in the Championship (as of Nov 6) Goalscorer Opposition Minute Points gained Che Adams Sheffield Wednesday 87th 2 Adam Armstrong Norwich City 97th 1 Che Adams Plymouth Argyle 94th 2 Ryan Fraser Hull City 95th 2 Ched Evans (OG) Preston 96th 1 Ryan Fraser Millwall 93rd 2

As well as that, it’s another example of how Martin’s style of play can work, and he will no doubt feel it vindicates his approach.

Playing against Southampton is tiring both physically and mentally.

They keep the ball at will, which means the opposition are doing a lot of chasing around, and it also requires a lot of concentration. Naturally, the longer the game goes on, fatigue kicks in, and players can switch off when it comes to following runners - and Southampton are taking advantage.

You also can’t underestimate what late goals do for other sides in the mix for promotion. It can be deflating when a team keeps getting points late on, and you know that you can’t afford to slip up.

Furthermore, it will just give Southampton more confidence, with that spirit and unity creating a bond and a belief that they can keep pushing to catch Ipswich and Leicester.

Of course, some will argue that the late goals are just getting Southampton out of jail, and they shouldn’t be putting themselves in a position where they could drop points.

However, successful teams across the globe will always find a way to win, and whilst there is more work to do, Southampton are starting to get going, and the top two will be nervously looking over their shoulder.