Leicester City playmaker James Maddison picked up a third England cap last night during the 4-0 demolition of Malta, with Newcastle United watching on intently as they weigh up a move for the 26-year-old.

Maddison impressed last season in the Premier League despite Leicester's relegation back into the Championship, earning him the opportunity to link up with England for their European Championship qualifiers this week.

How did Maddison get on with England?

England picked up a routine 4-0 win with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane joining Newcastle's Callum Wilson on the scoresheet after Ferdinand Apap's eighth minute own goal opened the scoring.

Maddison completed 70 minutes on the left-wing, starting ahead of Man City duo Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, as well as the in-form Marcus Rashford.

Newcastle scout Maddison

It's well-known that Maddison is on the radar of Champions League-bound Newcastle this summer.

The Chronicle reveal that the Magpies "chiefs had eyes on James Maddison last night" as they continue to monitor the midfielder's performances ahead of a possible move.

Maddison registered 19-goal involvements for Leicester last season in the Premier League despite the Foxes' relegation.

How long does Maddison have on his Leicester contract?

Maddison is entering the final 12 months of his deal at the King Power Stadium, which is something Newcastle aren't alien to.

The Chronicle detail that Newcastle are aware of "his contract expires next summer, and he will be available to walk away for nothing" which is a factor to consider with Leicester seemingly demanding £50m.

How much is Maddison worth?

Maddison's contract situation and Leicester's relegation into the Championship has impacted the player's value.

However, some punchy demands are being laid out for the England international.

This Chronicle report states that it is £50m that Leicester are asking for Maddison, whilst the Independent state it could take £80m for the Foxes to part company with their chief creator.

Your gut-feeling is that the former fee is far more likely to be paid for Maddison given his and Leicester's situation.

What next for Maddison?

A decision on where Maddison will be playing his football in 2023/24 will come further down the line.

In the immediate days, though, his focus remains on England, with Gareth Southgate's side in action against North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday evening.