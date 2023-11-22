Highlights Neil Warnock is open to returning to management after Christmas and is looking for a mid-table club to challenge for a playoff spot.

Rotherham United, Queens Park Rangers, and Sheffield Wednesday are potential options for Warnock's next destination.

Despite recent managerial changes at Rotherham, QPR, and Sheffield Wednesday, their current managers still need time, but Warnock could be considered if their situations worsen.

Former Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has revealed that he would be open to returning to management after Christmas.

Warnock has been out of work since surprisingly parting company with the Terriers in September.

The 74-year-old led Town to Championship survival after his appointment on a short-term deal in February, and after signing a one-year deal to remain at the John Smith's Stadium in June, his side made a decent start to the season, but the club opted to replace him with Darren Moore.

There had been speculation over whether Huddersfield would be the last club of Warnock's extensive managerial career, but it seems he is keen to make a return next year.

"If there was another one after Christmas, I would take it on board," Warnock told Sky Sports.

"I don't work until February, it's usually February I start work.

"It would be nice to have a club mid-table that I can have a go getting into the play-offs rather than somebody bottom of the league or second from the bottom and I've just got to keep them up.

"Sharon knows if I do get one for two or three months, she'll let me go for two or three months."

Where could Neil Warnock return to management?

While Warnock is understandably keen to add to his eight career promotions by taking a team into the play-offs, it seems more likely his next job will be another survival mission.

Moore has struggled since taking over from Warnock at Huddersfield, and while you can never rule anything out with the veteran manager, a return to the John Smith's Stadium is unlikely.

Given Warnock's vast Championship experience, he may be reluctant to drop into League One, so with that in mind, Rotherham United, Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday could all be potential options for his next destination.

Rotherham are currently on the search for a new manager after the sacking of Matt Taylor last week.

Warnock has previously had a spell at the New York Stadium, guiding the Millers to Championship safety in 2016, and he was linked with the role after Taylor's exit, but he would like to take a break from the game until the New Year.

Rotherham will have to consider alternatives as their search for Taylor's replacement continues, but should their next appointment fail, Warnock may change his stance on returning to the club.

QPR have recently appointed Marti Cifuentes as their new head coach, and the Spaniard has made a decent start to life at Loftus Road, picking up two points from his first two games in charge.

Warnock, who led the R's to the Championship title in 2011, was reportedly among the contenders to replace Gareth Ainsworth prior to Cifuentes' appointment, and while the Spaniard is likely to get plenty of time to make an impact, Warnock could come back on the club's radar should their struggles continue.

Watch EFL Live This Week

Wednesday have also recently made a change, replacing Xisco Munoz with Danny Rohl, but it has been a tough start for the German, losing four of his first five games in charge.

Rohl inherited an incredibly difficult situation at Hillsborough, and performances have improved slightly under his guidance, but owner Dejphon Chansiri could become impatient if results do not improve over the coming months.

Despite his Sheffield United connections, journalist Alan Biggs claimed that Warnock was interested in the Wednesday job after Munoz's dismissal, and his name would surely be in contention if Rohl cannot turn around the club's fortunes.

Warnock became Huddersfield's third manager of the campaign last season after the sackings of Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham, and it is possible that QPR and Wednesday could turn to him if their situation remains precarious.

Both Cifuentes and Rohl are still new to their respective jobs and need to be given time, but with a manager with Warnock's track record of survival could become a tempting prospect in the early stages of next year.