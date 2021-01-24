Recent Man United arrival recommends £10m-rated EFL player linked with Arsenal

New Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher has alerted the club to the quality of in-demand Stoke City defender Nathan Collins but they’re yet to make an offer, according to a report from The Sun.

The 19-year-old has become a mainstay in the Potters side under Michael O’Neill this term, making 24 appearances and turning heads in the top tier.

The Sun has reported that Arsenal, Burnley, and Crystal Palace are all keen on the teenager, who is thought to be valued at more than £10 million by the Championship club.

It is understood that United are also keen, with Fletcher – a former teammate of Collins – having talked him up at Old Trafford but they are yet to make a move.

The Scotsman has moved into coaching since leaving Stoke in 2019 and joined up with the Red Devils, another of his former clubs, earlier this month.

Fletcher made 42 appearances during an two-year spell with the Potters and was at the club when Collins first emerged in the first team a few seasons ago.

The Irishman has gone from strength to strength since but the 2020/21 campaign has been by far the most impressive of his career to date.

The Verdict

Collins is one of the hottest prospects in the Championship at the moment and it seems Fletcher wants to ensure his new employers don’t miss out on him.

They seem to face a fair bit of competition but you feel if they’re keen, United should be able to win the race for the 19-year-old.

£10 million may seem a lot for a player that’s just beginning to establish himself in senior football but Fletcher knows his quality first hand and having played alongside some great defenders at Old Trafford, his recommendation will surely hold a lot of value.

This could well be one to watch.