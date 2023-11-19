Highlights Several key players have departed Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League, including James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Victor Kristiansen, who joined the club for a reported £17 million, has expressed relief at his move away due to his dissatisfaction with the way he was being asked to play under Foxes' boss Enzo Maresca.

Kristiansen's comments suggest that the money spent on him was not well invested, and it is unlikely that he will return to Leicester in the future. The club may incur a financial loss on this deal and should learn from it.

Following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League, many players departed the King Power Stadium.

As you can see below, some of these moves were big ones, with James Maddison joining Tottenham Hotspur, for example, and Harvey Barnes linking up with Newcastle United.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Another player to depart on a loan deal was Victor Kristiansen.

The Danish full-back joined Serie A side Bologna on loan, despite the Foxes having forked out a reported £17 million for his signature just months ago during the January transfer window.

Despite being contracted to the club until 2028, recent comments by the player surrounding his Leicester City exit suggest he may well have played his last game in a Foxes shirt, too, highlighting that the significant fee forked out on him was not money well spent.

What did Victor Kristiansen say about his Leicester City exit?

Recently speaking to Danish media, Kristiansen expressed his relief at getting a move away from Leicester this summer due to the way he was being asked to play during pre-season under Foxes' boss Enzo Maresca.

The Dane also says he experienced the hardest circumstances in which to go abroad.

“I noticed (the position change) when we were at training camp this summer, but missed being part of the offensive game. So I was happy that we could jointly find a solution,” Kristiansen said to Danish publication Ekstra Bladet on his move.

“It has been hard. I probably experienced the hardest way to go abroad.

“I joined a dysfunctional team with a coach under pressure, who was then fired. I was in a difficult position as a young and newly acquired player, where I suddenly had to help save the club.

“I was alone and thought for a quiet moment if it is really like this to be abroad.

"It was hard to deal with, and it has left some scars on the soul. It was definitely not what I was hoping for when I went out. That’s why I was happy that this summer we could find a solution, so I was loaned out to Bologna.

“I have settled in very well at Bologna and hope that we will find a good solution next summer."

£17 million not well spent

Some transfer dealings just do not work out, but given Kristiansen's comments, it was clearly a deal that was money not well spent from the Foxes.

Furthermore, it does not sound like he wants to come back. Whilst we don't want to put words in his mouth, his final comment certainly suggests he is keen on a permanent switch to Italy next summer.

It seems unlikely that Bologna will pay the £17 million that Leicester did for his signature, which will likely mean a financial loss for the Foxes.

Unfortunately, it looks as though this is just one of those deals the club need to learn from and move on.