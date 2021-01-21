Recent Leeds United target attracts plaudits after key involvement in Norwich City’s victory over Bristol City

Darren Bent has described Norwich City’s ability to keep hold of Todd Cantwell as ‘massive’ as they continue their push for promotion.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the hottest talents in the EFL after establishing himself as a key player for the Canaries last season in the Premier League.

Seven goals certainly attracted some attention with Leeds United one of the clubs credited with a long-standing interest in a move for the player.

That move never materialised but since then the midfielder has established himself as a vital part of Daniel Farke’s side as they look to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

Cantwell had a big role to play in the 2-0 victory over Bristol City midweek by providing an assist during the game, and according to Bent, the player looks set to play a big role for the club in the coming months as long as they can keep hold of him.

Speaking during his appearance on EFL On Quest, Bent said: “He’s been superb I like Todd Cantwell, think it’s massive for Norwich that they held on to him, despite Premier League clubs being interested, he’s just so inventive and so creative.

“He’s brave, always wants to get on the ball and play and pops up with the odd goal too.

“It’d massive for Norwich’s promotion push that they managed to keep hold of him.”

The Verdict

Todd Cantwell is undoubtedly a top player.

His numbers this term (two goals and four assists) are perhaps not quite as impressive as last term’s in the Premier League, but given that he’s had some injury problems he probably deserves to be cut a little bit of slack.

If the midfielder can give his all for Norwich in the coming months it seems inevitable that he’ll be back in the top flight next term and that will be his chance to really show that he’s best-suited to elite-level football.