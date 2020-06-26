Recent Leeds transfer arrival comes in for criticism

Quoted by Football Insider, former striker Kevin Phillips has suggested that the Jean-Kevin Augustin deal for Leeds United has been a disaster – and it’s hard to really argue otherwise.

The big forward was signed in the January window on loan – with a view to a permanent deal – and many hoped that he would help fire them to the Premier League.

However, despite Leeds still going for promotion, he has not done much at all to help them out with injuries and a lack of fitness leaving him playing very little indeed for the club.

There’s a good chance that this loan deal will not be made permanently, then, and Phillips has labelled the move as a ‘disaster.’

Let’s take a look at what the former Sunderland striker has had to say:

“You would be hard not to say that it is a bad signing.

“I have been at clubs where the manager has made a disaster of a signing and the manager holds his hands up.

“However, you cannot blame Bielsa. Unfortunately, he has picked up injuries and it has cost them dearly.

“Financially, especially with what is happening in football at the moment, to have spent that sort of money and not to have any return you would have to say it has been a disaster – there is no other word for it.”

The Verdict

Augustin’s time at Leeds has simply not been good, there’s little more you can really say.

He arrived with much excitement around him and he is a fine player on his day but he has been crocked for months effectively – and the break in the middle of the season has perhaps not helped in terms of bedding in.

It’s been a write-off, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds keep him, though you’d have thought that they won’t.