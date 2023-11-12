It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, and they have adapted seamlessly to life in the second tier, spending much of the campaign so far in the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich extended their unbeaten run to 12 league games with a 3-2 win over Swansea City at Portman Road on Saturday.

Jay Fulton gave the Swans an early lead, but the Tractor Boys responded well, with Jack Taylor's stunning strike and Conor Chaplin's finish putting the hosts ahead.

Ipswich added a third after the break through George Hirst's 53rd-minute penalty, and the visitors were reduced to 10 men shortly after when Liam Cullen was shown a second yellow card.

Jamal Lowe pulled one back for Swansea in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but the Tractor Boys held on for all three points.

Kieran McKenna's side are currently second in the table, level on points with leaders Leicester City, and eight points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

The Tractor Boys are in a strong position as they look to secure back-to-back promotions, and recent comments by McKenna offer plenty of encouragement that they will maintain their push for a Premier League return.

What has Kieran McKenna said about the gap between Ipswich Town and the chasing pack?

Prior to the game against Swansea, McKenna spoke about how his players are firmly keeping their feet on the ground despite the large gap in points to the chasing pack behind them, which is now eight points to third-placed Leeds United.

"Our support has been fantastic home and away and that’s been a big part of us coming out on the right side of tight games and margins time and time again. The players stick to our principles and that would be extremely hard to do if the crowd wasn’t behind them and with them," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“We’re really realistic inside the camp and I think, in general, the supporters are as well. We know it’s a big step up, of course we’ve won a lot of games and played some really good football, but the games are a big, big challenge."

Despite beating the Swans, McKenna was unhappy with the way his players allowed Michael Duff's side back into the game in the final 15 minutes, underlining the standards the Northern Irishman has implemented at the club.

"Let’s get it right, it shouldn’t have been 3-2," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"It should have been out of sight and then I didn’t like how we played the last 15 minutes against the 10 men. I didn’t like the concentration levels, I didn’t like our humility. We didn’t maintain our standards for the last 15 minutes of that game."

Will Ipswich Town win promotion this season?

It is still incredibly early in the season, and Ipswich are likely to be pushed by the likes of Leeds United and Southampton, but it would be no surprise to see them cement their spot in the top two.

The Tractor Boys have made a remarkable start as a newly-promoted team, and it would be easy for the players to get carried away, but it is testament to the mentality that McKenna has instilled at the club that they remain realistic.

Ipswich have shown their mental strength before, going unbeaten in the final 19 games of last season to secure promotion from League One, and while the prospect of Premier League football is a much bigger prize this time around, McKenna will expect the same attitude from his players that they displayed last term.

Leeds and Southampton arguably have more quality in their squads than the Tractor Boys, but with greater pressure on the Whites and the Saints, Ipswich's mentality could prove to be vital in the promotion race.

McKenna was understandably frustrated with the performance in the last 15 minutes against Swansea, and having conceded two goals in each of their last four games, his side will need to tighten up at the back.

However, the Tractor Boys are the top scorers in the Championship with 36 goals this season, and they have the firepower to mitigate their recent defensive weaknesses.

Ipswich's biggest asset is undoubtedly McKenna, and the 37-year-old will ensure that his players remain focused as they continue their pursuit of back-to-back promotions.