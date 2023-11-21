Highlights Stoke City's average start to the season has improved with five unbeaten games in the league, giving fans reason to be optimistic.

Thibaud Verlinden, a former player for Stoke City, is now excelling in his career after struggling to make an impact at the club due to injuries.

Stoke City may regret letting Verlinden go, as he has shown his potential with impressive performances and contributions at Beerschot in Belgium.

Stoke City have had an average start to the campaign but they find themselves in a good situation going into a busy period of the season/

Alex Neil had a busy first summer transfer window at the club so the Potters were always likely to take time to get going but now after five games unbeaten in the league, fans can be optimistic going into the festive time of the season.

However, they also may be thinking 'what if' as one of their former players shows how good he can be after failing to shine when in a red and white shirt.

Who is Thibaud Verlinden?

Verlinden is a 24-year-old Belgian winger from Belgium, who moved to Stoke in 2015 and came through the club's age-group sides.

There was plenty of excitement surrounding the young attacker, particularly after an impressive loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, but things never really clicked for him at the Bet365 Stadium - in part due to injuries.

He'd impressed for the Potters U21s but was never able to translate that form into the senior side in his 13 appearances, which brought no goals and just one assist.

Having recovered from a nasty injury but been unable to force his way into the XI under Michael O'Neill, Verlinden was sold to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard in January 2021 but the Championship club may now wish they'd been a little more patient.

Why would Stoke be regretting letting him go?

Things may not have worked out in the Eredivisie but joining Belgian club Beerschot has helped Verlinden kick on.

Since the start of last season, he has scored seven goals while also providing 11 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions - showing the impact he can have.

Beerschot are currently in second place in the Belgian second tier and Verlinden will be one of their most important players in the push for promotion.

Whether or not he'd have been able to reach those sort of levels in the Championship is impossible to say but seeing him thrive away from the Bet365 Stadium certainly raises the question of whether Stoke should have been a little more patient with the winger.

Indeed, he could well have been a useful attacking option for Neil to call upon this season as Stoke look to climb further up the table.