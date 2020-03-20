Recent footage of 21-y/o left QPR fans impressed and he could have a big boots to fill next year: Comment

Ody Alfa has recently caught the attention of Queens Park Rangers fans, after a video of him on loan at Maidenhead United made the rounds – but will he have a part to play at the club next season?

A big summer lay ahead for QPR. Mark Warburton oversaw drastic change in his first pre-season at the club and he’s bound to do the same in his second. He’ll likely be coming to terms with the inevitable fact that he’s going to lose one, if not two of his best players.

Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel of course. The former’s set to swap West London for North with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. It’s a move that’s been pending throughout the season and has gotten closer to being ‘all-but-done’ as the season’s progressed.

In fact, Spurs scouts were said to be in the stands at Deepdale in QPR’s last outing, where Eze crowned a 3-1 win in one of his best performances in a QPR shirt to date.

Meanwhile, Osayi-Samuel has been making more and more waves as the season’s drawn in. He wasn’t a standout performer at first, but he certainly is now – the 23-year-old has become one of the hottest wingers in the Championship with a series of fine performances.

Osayi-Samuel has often been the man to pull QPR through tough times when Eze’s gone missing, and their roles in the side are simultaneously important.

West Brom are said to be keen on Osayi-Samuel and Burnley were showing an interest in January – £7 million is the reported fee, and it could well be enough to see him depart in the summer.

Two transfer possibilities that could well come true, and both would leave a huge creative void in Warburton’s side. Replacements will have to come in over the summer, but QPR are stringent, and Warburton will look – or rather, be forced – to promote from within.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What national team did Benoit Assou-Ekotto represent? France Cameroon Ghana Senegal

One QPR development player who’s been making a name for himself of late is Ody Alfa. Much of QPR’s young squadron has been amalgamated from different teams, but Alfa is a product of QPR’s.

He got his first taste of first-team football on loan at Spanish Segunda Division B side Baleares last season and this season has enjoyed loan-spells in England with Billericay Town and Maidenhead United.

This week, a video of Alfa in action was posted on Twitter. He’s been scoring goals for Maidenhead of late and it caught the eye of one QPR fan enough to make a compelling highlight reel:

Ody Alfa Goals 19-20 🔵⚪ Some quality goals, looks a real talent. #QPR pic.twitter.com/xijAiqtAiA — Oli (@oliqpr) March 17, 2020

That first goal he scored got a lot of attention. Fans hadn’t heard nor seen very much of Alfa until this video, and now he looks as though he could be in Warburton’s plans for next season.

Given how thin QPR’s squad is and the likelihood of Warburton having very little spending money in the summer – even more likely with the postponement of all football in the UK up until April 30th – Alfa could well be needed at QPR next season.

Looking at his goals, traits and style of play, he looks a like-for-like replacement for Osayi-Samuel, albeit on the opposite flank. That first goal in the video – is that not a carbon copy of Osayi-Samuel’s goal v Stoke? Alfa’s is arguably the better.

Time will tell what will come of Alfa at QPR, but the early signs look positive, and he could be thrust into the world of Championship football sooner than he would’ve expected.