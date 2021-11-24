Recent events should prompt Blackburn Rovers to develop a transfer interest in this Man United player: Opinion

The loss of Ian Poveda to a long term injury will certainly be well felt by Blackburn Rovers between now and when the January transfer window opens.

The Leeds United loanee sustained a fracture and damage to the ligaments in his ankle and is now set to be out for the foreseeable future after being stretchered off during Rovers’ recent game against Bristol City.

To add to the anguish felt by Blackburn, the winger was just beginning to show exactly why Tony Mowbray brought him to Ewood Park, after putting in a series of eye catching performances for his loan side.

Now it is a case of going back to the drawing board for the Lancashire side as they aim to continue with their push up the league standings without the services of the 21-year-old at their disposal.

Looking at the situation from a broader perspective, Rovers will now surely be lining up potential replacements for Poveda in order to add some much needed depth to their attack.

Various options are bound to come their way in January but there is no doubt that Mowbray will be keen on bringing in a player who can be a real match winner in tightly contested games.

With that in mind, one player that could well be an attractive proposition for Rovers is Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, with the Ivorian strongly in need of a temporary spell away from Old Trafford in order to continue his development.

Quiz: 30 questions about Blackburn Rovers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Which club did Blackburn sign Ben Brereton from? Nottingham Forest QPR Reading Stoke

It has been a frustrating first full season in England for the January signing from Atalanta, with injury preventing him from leaving the Premier League side on loan during the summer and in turn restricting him to just two appearances for the under-23s this term.

Despite that setback, Diallo has done well to make up for lost time and already has two goals and two assists to his name in the few appearances that he has been afforded.

You only have to look at how much Man United paid for the teenager to understand just how highly rated the fully fledged international is and it is for that reason that Blackburn would be mad not to throw their hat into the ring for his signature come the turn of the new year.

Not only is Ewood Park geographically favourable for United as a club, but it also offers an environment where football is played in the right way and Diallo would be guaranteed the game time he needs to achieve his full potential.

Mowbray has shown in the past that he can help to take young players to the next level, with Harvey Elliott’s successful spell with Rovers last season being a prime example of that prior to his return to Liverpool.

Of course Blackburn are highly unlikely to be the only side that will be in for the player come January, but it has to be acknowledged that they have a lot of the odds stacked in their favour as they search for the best solution possible to deal with the cruel loss of Poveda.