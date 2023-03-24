Whichever division Middlesbrough are playing in next season, the Championship club will have some decisions to make concerning loan players.

There are some players, such as Alex Mowatt and Rodrigo Muniz, whose impending departure will not be much of a blow for the Teessiders but there are others that have been central to the success under Michael Carrick.

Among those is Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen, who has been Carrick's clear first choice number one.

The US international spoke out about his future recently but though his comments may have excited Boro supporters, the finances of a permanent deal for the 27-year-old remain a major obstacle.

Steffen told American media (via The Northern Echo) that he doesn't "have any plans to go back" to Man City as he wants to be playing regular football.

He's had that opportunity and flourished at Boro, who will be in search of a starting keeper when he goes, so a permanent move to the Riverside may seem on the surface like the obvious option.

But transfers are not as simple as that and the finances of a deal for Steffen are a clear obstacle. The shot-stopper may want to leave the Etihad but he is under contract there until 2025, meaning City will be expecting a fee and perhaps a fairly significant one given his success this term.

Then there are his wages. According to Capology, the Boro keeper is on of £45,962-a-week at the Premier League club - more than double any of Carrick's current squad.

Winning promotion to the Premier League this season would mean that the Teessiders have the cash to pay the transfer fee but they may be reluctant to match that sort of salary.

Football League World understands that the North East club are starting to consider their summer transfer window strategy in case they do go up this term and are weighing up the profile of potential targets.

With none of their current players on Premier League-level money at the moment, Boro are wary of the impact of big earners on the rest of their wage bill.

That may mean that Steffen has to take a pay cut for a permanent move to the Riverside to be workable and, understandably, the 27-year-old may be unwilling to do that as he enters his prime.

The keeper's comments about leaving the Etihad do leave the door open for Boro but the finances of a deal clearly remain as an obstacle.