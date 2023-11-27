Highlights Matty Palmer's season-ending injury is a major blow for Notts County and their promotion challenge in League Two.

Non-league star Jamie Jellis is being linked with a move to Notts County to fill the gap left by Palmer's absence.

Jellis may find Notts County an attractive opportunity due to their quick adaptation to League Two and the potential for game time.

Having been promoted from the National League last campaign, Luke Williams' Notts County are absolutely flying in League Two with back-to-back promotion a genuine possibility.

It's not all been plain sailing, however, as one of the Magpies' key players, central midfielder Matty Palmer, who started in all 16 of the club's league fixtures up until October 28th, has picked up a season-ending injury.

To date, the midfield ace has made over 100 appearances and has become a real stalwart at Meadow Lane, where the 28-year-old is very popular.

This injury is a major blow for the Magpies, and potentially their promotion challenge, so perhaps the club should now look to the transfer market to plug the gap left by Palmer's absence.

Jamie Jellis could be the answer

Luke Williams' men have been linked with non-league star Jamie Jellis – a talismanic figure for his current club Tamworth, who are doing very well in the National League North having been promoted from the seventh tier last season.

Like the Magpies, the Lambs are vying for consecutive promotions and Jellis has been a star performer for his side across both the seventh and sixth tiers.

As per Football Insider, League One outfit Peterborough are also among the interested parties keen on Jellis' signature and the pull that they have as a third tier team compared to that of League Two Notts County could sway the former Stevenage man.

However, Palmer's injury blow should give Luke WIlliams and co. extra motivation to bring Jellis through the doors at Meadow Lane.

Furthermore, as a non-League player, it would be difficult for the Tamworth man to jump three divisions up to League One, whereas the transition from the National League North to League Two could be somewhat smoother.

The vast majority of the Notts County squad came up from non-League last season, so would easily be able to empathise with Jellis' potential journey from the lower echelons of English football up to the Football League.

The Magpies have taken to League Two life very quickly and are on a major upward trajectory as a club, so it is clear to see that Williams has created an atmosphere and culture at the club that would be exciting to be a part of, and Jellis may deem this to be an attractive opportunity.

Perhaps the easiest way to adapt to a new division is by joining a club where you will get game time and Palmer's injury has opened up the door for the Tamworth player in this sense.

In addition to this, although he never made an appearance for the club at senior level, Jellis knows what it takes to be a part of a League Two setup from his time at Stevenage, who were still in the fourth tier whilst the midfielder was there.

Most importantly of all for Jellis' prospects of becoming a Football League player once again, Palmer's injury means that Williams simply has to bring bodies through the door to sustain his club's chances of promotion to League One.