Wayne Rooney's start to life at Birmingham City has been anything but ideal, with the former England international still seeking out his first win since replacing John Eustace in the dugout at St. Andrew's.

It was a controversial decision in the first place to dispence of Eustace's services with the Blues sitting in sixth position in the Championship, and since Rooney took on the job, City have only been going one way in the table - that is down.

A late defeat away at Middlesbrough couldn't be grumbled about, although it was disappointing, but the following 2-0 home loss against Hull City was one of real frustration and many supporters let Rooney know their feelings.

Another defeat was handed by Southampton a few days later, but after being 2-0 up against Ipswich Town last weekend, it appeared as though the tide may have been turning.

Rooney's side couldn't hang on though, as Marcus Harness' brace on 79 and 89 minutes saw more anguish and it left the 38-year-old still searching for his first victory.

Sitting in 15th position in the Championship currently, City's squad is far from the finished article and injuries have not helped either, but a clear area that needs addressing in January is in defence.

With eight goals leaked in their previous four games, help is needed in the back-line and perhaps a bit more balance next to Dion Sanderson, with Emanuel Aiwu and Kevin Long both being right-footed too - though loanee Aiwu did impress recently against Ipswich despite the two late goals conceded.

Birmingham City need to target Derby County's Eiran Cashin

And that could see Rooney turn his attentions back to former club Derby County in a bid to try and bring a player he gave his senior debut to in the form of Eiran Cashin to St. Andrew's as a mid-season signing.

Almost immediately after his appointment at Birmingham, Rooney was linked with a swoop for various County players - one of which was Cashin - and it would make sense why Rooney would want to land the Republic of Ireland youth international.

The 22-year-old made his Derby debut under Rooney as a 20-year-old in December 2021, and amid the club's struggles he went on to become a regular for them in the second half of the Championship campaign.

Cashin has continued to develop as a County starter in League One over the past year, and that almost led to him making the move to Brighton & Hove Albion - a club who are normally shrewd operators and can spot a good player - in the summer window.

That move fell through late in the day though, keeping Cashin at Pride Park for the short-term at least, but with Rooney set to have some kind of funding in January, re-joining Rooney for regular first-team football rather than being a developmental player for the Seagulls could be more tempting.

What is Eiran Cashin's contract situation with Derby County?

Derby have perhaps their last chance to get some money for Cashin as well, with his contract expiring at the end of June in 2024.

Brighton's offer of around £4 million would have been enough to get a deal done for Cashin if it was done in time, but the fact that January is the final transfer window before the defender's contract expires suggests that the fee may come down.

Of course, due to his age, Cashin departing in the summer instead would not leave Derby penniless as they would receive some form of compensation, but it would be far less than what they could get in an open market.

Birmingham clearly need another defender to help tighten things up at the back, and Cashin could be a player who forms a partnership with Sanderson for years to come.