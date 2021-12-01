Recall option, striker’s future and returning 19-year-old: The latest Middlesbrough transfer talking points

Chris Wilder’s first transfer window as Middlesbrough manager is set to be a very interesting watch as the former Sheffield United boss looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

Boro have demonstrated in just a small sample size under Wilder that they have the personnel to break into the cluster of teams competing for a spot in the top six and some shrewd January additions could take them a long way to making that a reality.

Duncan Watmore was on fire last weekend with his match-winning brace at Huddersfield Town and it appears that there will be movement at the top of the pitch in terms of potential incomings and outgoings come the turn of the year.

Here, we have taken a look at three main talking points ahead of the window at The Riverside…

Djed Spence

NottinghamshireLive reported, via the Daily Mirror, that Boro are set to bolster their options out wide by recalling Djed Spence from his season-long loan move with Nottingham Forest in January.

Isaiah Jones has performed well at right wing back since Wilder has come in but Spence is sorted to the role down to the ground and should definitely improve Boro in the second half of the season.

Uche Ikpeazu

There could be a reunion on the cards with Uche Ikpeazu particularly returning to Wycombe Wanderers, we brought you the exclusive last week and with the striker’s lack of playing time on Teesside an exit seems likely. Ikpeazu fell down the pecking order until Neil Warnock and with Andraz Sporar and Watmore linking up so well at the weekend it is hard to see where the 26-year-old fits in.

Nathan Wood

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Middlesbrough’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 How many years did Tim Williamson spend with Middlesbrough? 6 11 16 21

A wildcard option who is going under the radar in terms of what they could offer to the team. Nathan Wood’s loan spell at Hibernian was cut short and he has returned to Middlesbrough early but is not available for selection until the turn of the year.

Boro have experienced defensive injuries this term and with Wilder often adopting a 3-5-2 formation there is an extra slot for Wood to fill which is not always the case. Wilder is not known for developing younger players but the 19-year-old has time on the training ground now to impress the new manager and to try and adapt to his methods in preparation for 2022.