Recall for youngster and full-back crisis: The latest Sunderland transfer talking points

Sunderland have kept themselves firmly in the play-off and promotion hunt so far this season and with the Black Cats beginning to struggle with injury issues, it could be a big month ahead for the club.

Lee Johnson will no doubt feel the pressure on his shoulders to finally deliver a promotion back into the Championship this campaign – and understand the fury from some members of the fanbase if he doesn’t deliver.

It means that he may have to consider dipping his hand into his pocket and splashing some cash when the winter window opens its doors.

But what are the latest dilemmas and transfer rumblings involving Sunderland and what will Lee Johnson need to consider in January?

Recall for Sunderland youngster

One thing that Sunderland may consider doesn’t involve an unfamiliar face or a new signing but a player currently shipped out on loan that they may fancy giving some gametime to themselves in the second half of the campaign.

That player is Jack Diamond, who is currently plying his trade in League Two with Harrogate. He’s featured 14 times so far this year and already has four goals – and is looking increasingly bright despite being just 21-years-old.

He also does have experience in the third tier, having been given some gametime at Sunderland previously. Although he remains fairly inexperienced at this level, his performances in League Two haven’t gone unnoticed.

It means that, as reported by Chronicle Live, Lee Johnson might decide to have an early reunion with the player in the winter window. He could recall the player and he could prove to be a useful squad option for the side in the latter half of the season, especially if they continue to suffer with injuries.

It is something the side will have to consider though – and would be fruitless to do, especially if he would be recalled and then not play for the Black Cats.

Free Agent and Full-Back considerations

Lee Johnson has also admitted that he may dip into the free agent market both now and in the winter window in a bid to try and find some extra recruits in the full-back area.

The club are in the middle of a crisis in that area right now and are struggling to find players to fill that position.

With so many injuries to contend with, The Shields Gazette is reporting that Johnson is certainly mulling the idea over. There are still a wealth of free agents out there who could interest Sunderland fill a position of need and as the winter window opens, he may still consider looking in that area, especially if more players from across Europe and the world become available.

It means that there is a wide scope of players for the Black Cats to consider – but it does look likely that full-back is a position that they will certainly address in January.