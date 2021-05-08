A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been reacting to the confirmation of the Owls’ relegation to League One after a dramatic final day draw at Derby County.

Sheffield Wednesday went into the game knowing they had to win and hope that Rotherham United failed to win their game away at Cardiff City. The Millers were ahead early on in their game and although Darren Moore’s side went in at the break 1-0 up it still looked unlikely they would survive.

However, after going 2-1 down they came back to lead 3-2 after the break and for a brief period they were safe after Cardiff’s equaliser. That though would change again for the final time with Martyn Waghorn converting from the spot to bring the Rams back above the bottom three once again.

It has been a disastrous campaign for Sheffield Wednesday, from the 12-point deduction that became six eventually, to the departures of both Garry Monk and Tony Pulis. From the top of the club right down to the players on the field it has been far from good enough all season long.

The fans ultimately are the ones that will suffer through this period and there were many supporters who were gutted at the confirmation of their club’s relegation.

Here we round-up some of the reaction on social media…

The chairman own’s this relegation. It’s his. He’s brought this on and deserves it. — tear (@casual83) May 8, 2021

A stupid mistake costs us our league status, sums up our season. — Lewis (@Lewis_1867) May 8, 2021

Get rid of all the players and the chairman that’s the only way we move forward — 🙂 (@norman_Sando) May 8, 2021

Utterly useless all season. It’s deserved 100% — variank (@variank_twitch) May 8, 2021

good performance. gave everything. im upset, not angry, i feel the love for the club💔 — Harper (@harpergrace_xx) May 8, 2021

Let’s rebuild the club. Get rid of all the deadwood and all get behind Moore. We cannot be even more divided than we already are. — Callum Breese (@BreeseCallum) May 8, 2021

Inept spineless players though out the season, along with total mismanagement on Chansiri’s part the combination both with the points deduction has cost us dearly. — Chris P (@ChrisP1969) May 8, 2021

A great example of how not to run a football club. Its the fans that are suffering. — Kieran Fawcett (@KieranF1212) May 8, 2021