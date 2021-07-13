Reasons for recent Huddersfield Town exit revealed

Kieran Phillips has joined Walsall on a season-long loan deal from Huddersfield Town, citing the desire to play games as a key factor behind the transfer.

Phillips, 21, carved out limited opportunities at the John Smith’s Stadium last term, but desires regular first team action and has, therefore, linked up with Matthew Taylor’s Walsall to showcase his talent.

There are an exciting crop of youngsters coming through the Terriers’ ranks at the moment, but despite his ability Phillips was not quite able to force his way into Carlos Corberan’s first team picture for the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Phillips spoke of his determination to hit the ground running with the Saddlers in an interview with YorkshireLive.

He said: “I think it is exactly what I need at this point in my career. I want to play games and I want to score goals and hopefully progress from there. I’m back to enjoying football which I think is the main thing, and playing 90 minutes and getting a few goals along the way is obviously good.”

The addition of Jordan Rhodes at the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, adding to options including Fraizer Campbell, Danny Ward and, of course, Josh Koroma, was likely to stunt Phillips’ involvement during 2021/22. That’s despite the fact that he was handed the No.17 shirt earlier in pre-season.

The Verdict

League Two is a hotbed for budding talents and this season with Walsall should be an excellent learning experience for Kieran Phillips.

Youngsters like Max Watters and Scott Twine were able to increase their standings enormously with just half a season of League Two action last term, Matthew Taylor’s vast experience across the English Football League and in the top-flight should make him a valuable mentor as Phillips aims to make this spell a springboard for the rest of his career.

With Ash Taylor and Manny Monthe shoring up the Saddlers’ defence, Phillips should have the platform to express himself in this loan spell.

