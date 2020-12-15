Reasons behind Derby County takeover stalling revealed in concerning update for Rams

The Athletic’s Matt Slater has revealed that Derby County’s potential takeover is seeing doubts increase over it with debts at the heart of the talk stalling in recent weeks.

The Rams have had a tough season so far but have shown a bit more resilience under Wayne Rooney’s guise and that will please fans as they look to see their side climb the table.

Indeed, there had also been a hope that new ownership was going to really inject fresh impetus and cash into the club but, several weeks after the story first broke, we’re no further down the line of seeing Mel Morris pass the reins on.

In fact, it sounds as though Morris might well be doing better by the club if he keeps hold of them for now, with Slater revealing some pretty concerning issues at large involving the potential new owner:

Six weeks have passed since Derby County said Sheikh Khaled’s takeover would happen “very soon”. Doubts are growing over the deal, with concerns raised over Derby’s debts & his, including an unpaid legal bill linked to the sheikh’s 2019 bid for Newcastle. https://t.co/l19hRfp7Va — Matt Slater (@mjshrimper) December 15, 2020

The Verdict

We obviously know Derby carry debt around and that is why the prospect of a new regime to come in and put some money in was an exciting-sounding proposition.

However, there seems a good case to now suggest it might be best if things did not go ahead, unless these outstanding issues are solved promptly.

The last thing Derby needs, in all truth, is more uncertainty when things have started to at least look a little bit more stable of late on the pitch at least.