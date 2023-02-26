Reasoning behind Sunderland player’s absence from Coventry City defeat revealed

Sunderland were without Dennis Cirkin during yesterday afternoon’s 2-1 defeat at Coventry City, with the 20-year-old playing just 94 minutes of Championship football since the turn of the year.

The left-back, who has also been given minutes as a left-sided centre-back this season, has started 16 times for the Black Cats during this term, with a further six appearances coming from the bench.

The Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate’s performances during the start of the campaign generated interest from his former employers, with the 20-year-old adapting to the Championship very well.

Explaining the young defender’s absence from yesterday’s game at the CBS Arena, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray told the Chronicle Live: “It’s a carry-on from his concussion.

“He’s been sent for a scan, so there was no way he could come. We feel it is an after-effect of his concussion from Millwall.

“He didn’t feel right in the game at Rotherham. He went for a scan the other day and I haven’t seen the results of it yet.

“It’s basically on the back of the protocol you have to do after a player suffers a concussion.”

The verdict

Cirkin has proven to be very important for the Black Cats this season and whilst it is a blow when he’s not involved, Aji Alese has been able to step in and provide a different kind of service.

The 20-year-old’s versatility and ability to bring the ball forwards has been vital to how the Wearside club operate.

Sunderland have several injuries to contend with at the moment but the good news is that Cirkin should not be out for long at all.

Sitting four points outside of the play-off positions and still very much competing for the top-six positions, Mowbray will want as many options as possible back from unavailability as possible.